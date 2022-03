AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after human remains were found near a hiking trail in southwest Austin. APD says the call came in at 10:07 a.m. regarding the discovery of a human skull. It was discovered in the wooded area near a hiking trail in the 4900 Block of W US 290 Service Road WB. Austin-Travis County EMS were called out to the scene and confirmed that the remains were human.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO