NASCAR DFS continues on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the 2022 Pennzoil 400. The 1.5-mile speedway is a staple of the NASCAR circuit and all the drivers in the NASCAR Las Vegas starting grid will be eager to dial in their new "Next-Gen" car. Despite all the changes, Kyle Larson made his way back to victory lane last week and could be a popular option for NASCAR DFS lineups after winning 10 times on his way to a championship last season.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO