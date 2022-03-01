ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya and Labrinth Release 'I'm Tired' from Euphoria Finale as She Praises Artist on Instagram

By Vanessa Etienne
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya is back with another hit track, thanks again to Euphoria. Following the season 2 finale of the hit HBO series, the 25-year-old actress and the show's score composer, Labrinth, released the full-length version of their song "I'm Tired." "Hey Lord, you know I'm fighting / Hey Lord, you...

Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
People

Brittany Matthews Celebrates Her 'Bach Bash' Ahead of Wedding to Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews is enjoying her time as a bride-to-be! Matthews, 26, shared footage from her bachelorette party celebration to her Instagram Story Thursday, giving her followers a glimpse into her fun-filled bash with close friends ahead of her wedding to fiancé Patrick Mahomes. To start off the festivities, Matthews...
NFL
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Zendaya
E! News

The Weeknd Spotted Kissing Simi Khadra During His Las Vegas Birthday Celebration

Watch: Dionne Warwick Roasts Chance the Rapper & The Weeknd on Twitter. That seems to be the question after the "Starboy" singer was spotted kissing fellow musician Simi Khadra while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 19. An eyewitness and source close to The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, tells E! News that the pair by were "by each other's sides the entire night" as they rang his big 3-2 at ritzy hotspot Delilah.
MUSIC
#Euphoria#Celebrity News#Hbo
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama looks so much like daughter Malia in remarkable throwback photo

Michelle Obama has shared a gorgeous throwback picture from 1991 - and she looks so much like her eldest daughter Malia in the snap. "I was just Michelle Robinson, an assistant to Mayor Daley at City Hall," Michelle shared of the picture, taken by Antonio Dickey, a Black photographer whom Michelle is celebrating as part of Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Shows Love To Her Daughter In Rare Comment On Her Instagram

After Britney Spears debuted her adorable new puppy on Instagram, Lynne Spears surprisingly showed up in the pop star’s comments with a sweet message to her daughter. Although Britney Spears, 40, has made it clear that she’s done with her family, her mom Lynne Spears, 66, is still reaching out to the singer — at least on Instagram. The one-sided interaction happened on Feb. 15, when Britney posted footage of her adorable Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer that she and fiancé Sam Asghari took home from Hawaii. The “Toxic” hitmaker gushed over the cute canine in her lengthy caption, which led her millions of followers, Lynne included, to post messages about Sawyer in the comments section.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson Admitting To A Crush On Her In A Resurfaced Interview

Alicia Keys went to Instagram on Monday to give her reaction to rehash a 2008 article on E! Online where Janet Jackson admitted to having a girl crush on her. and also to support and plug the Icons newest documentary. The caption reads: “ I always knew I was BAE But when @janetjackson says it 💥💥💥💥 Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc💯💯💯💯💯” In the actual article, when asked by E! Online who she would have a lesbian relationship with, Jackson replied “I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she’s wonderful.” I mean who wouldn’t brag about Janet choosing them so we don’t blame Keys for bragging and claiming Bae status. After posting the article and her reaction to her 22.6 million followers. The fans clearly agreed with Alicia and shared in the excitement with comments like “Two Queens! 👑” and “Well, hot dayumn!!!!!!! …. Where is the lie? Gorgeous gorgeous women. Yes.” and “The confidence to call yourself BAE and then have it validated by Janet must be otherworldly.. Keys replied “I kinda did feel some kind of way!!!! “ Yes, Keys you are officially Queen of the day.” Janet Jackson’s documentary premiered over the weekend in a two-night event and featured the legendary pop star in candid conversations about her family life, relationships, divorces, and music career.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain wows in figure-hugging bodysuit and fishnet tights

Shania Twain donned an extra special outfit for her Valentine's Day performance in Las Vegas on Monday. The 56-year-old looked gorgeous rocking a pink and red sparkly bodysuit that featured elaborate feather detailing across the hem and sleeves as she celebrated the special day with thousands of her adoring fans at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Indy100

Woman's gender reveal party ruined by her own mother

TikTok user @dinkymisspretty, aka Ashlee, was hoping for a baby girl when revealing her new baby's sex at her gender reveal party. Having one son already, she wanted a girl badly, something she says everyone knew. The mom-to-be posted a video of her gender reveal on TikTok gaining over 400,000...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Donny Osmond On Michael Jackson: “We Were Just Trying To Be Normal”

Click here to read the full article. Donny Osmond is content right now. The father of five sons, 12 grandchildren and married to his wife, Debbie, for more than 40 years, Osmond is happy doing Las Vegas residencies. But there was a time in his career when the world was filled with a lot more pressure and problems. Fortunately, he had a friend going through the same thing — pop superstar Michael Jackson. In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Osmond opened up about his long friendship with Jackson. They first met as kids performing with their brothers in 1971...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kanye West and Chaney Jones Spotted Shopping at Miami's Bal Harbour Together

Kanye West and Chaney Jones seem to be enjoying their time together. The Grammy-winning rapper, 44, was spotted shopping with the model at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday. West, who was in the city for a performance experience of his latest album Donda 2, was photographed rocking a hoodie, jeans, and tall boots while walking with his hand behind Jones. She sported a skintight, all-black ensemble with sleek sneakers, a black handbag, and oversized mirrored sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES

