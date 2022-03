Since Two Inch Astronaut went on hiatus a few years back, the band’s frontman Sam has been making music on his own under the name Mister Goblin. His last full-length, Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil, came out last year, and he’s already got another one ready to go. Bunny, which will be out in April, is the project’s first full band album — rounding out the group now are Options’ Seth Engel and Cumbie’s Aaron O’Neill — and today Mister Goblin is sharing Bunny‘s lead single “Holiday World,” a radio-rocky blast of hooks and energy.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO