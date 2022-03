Nilüfer Yanya is a world-builder. Every song that the British musician has released feels like its own pocket of energy. Her music is a pleasure to live inside for a while, dripping in icy textures and moods. It can also sometimes be hard to grasp, vaporous and shadowy and in its own head. But get on Yanya’s wavelength and you’ll soon realize that she’s one of the best out there right now making these sort of technically impressive, emotionally expressive rock songs. They might sound unassuming, but they’re immaculately constructed. They don’t hit you over the head with hooks (at least not that often), but they contain hypnotic loops that will get stuck in your head anyway. Yanya’s sophomore album PAINLESS is intentionally minimal, and it makes you want to sink into every second. I hate to say it but … it’s a vibe.

