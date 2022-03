If you happen to have a window in your home where you crave a little more privacy — like in a kitchen or bath — but you don't want to block all of the lovely natural light, a cafe curtain is just the thing you need. It covers only a portion of the window while still letting the light shine through at the top. Making a cafe curtain is simple enough (this one requires no sewing!), and you can easily customize the size and fabric to fit your space and style perfectly. While standard cafe curtains have a charming cottage feel, we are going to add pinch pleats (aka French pleats) to give these more of a tailored look — because we're extra like that.

