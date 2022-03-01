Elden Ring: Where to get the Haligtree Secret Medallion Left and Right to unlock the missing north map piece

Even if you’ve reached the end of Elden Ring and seemingly found all the map fragments, there might be one conspicuously missing from the north edge of your map. To fill this section out, you first need to find the Haligtree Secret Medallion left and right, which you can use on the Grand Lift of Rold to travel to a new area.

Let’s start with the easier of the two halves first.

Haligtree Secret Medallion Right

You need to head to the Village of the Albinaurics to track down this piece of the medallion. You can find the village in Liurnia of the Lakes – simply explore the swamp area on the western shores. Head all the way through the village, which has been overtaken, and you’ll see a spirit who’s begging for the village leader to stay in his hiding place.

Head up the slope from the site of grace and you’ll see a large jar. Give it a smack and you’ll get the Haligtree Secret Medallion Right.

Haligtree Secret Medallion Left

This one is a bit tougher to obtain. You already need to have gone up the Grand Lift of Rold – click that link for a guide on how to get there. In the northern parts of the frozen wasteland – check our Elden Ring map fragments guide to fill out your map first – you’ll find Castle Sol, a tough dungeon. Our biggest tip for making it through is to run all the way through until you reach the boss gate, then activate the elevator just outside. This will allow you to get to the boss here from the dungeon’s first grace site without getting in a fight with tough, teleporting phantoms.

Once you do fight Commander Niall, it’s best to take out his knights first. I’d also recommend summoning some help yourself. Try not to get cornered and take the knights down as quickly as possible. Once they’re done, Niall will use more deadly attacks himself. Just roll through them and chip away at his health, or fight from a distance if you’re a mage or archer.

After the fight, you’ll find the Haligtree Secret Medallion Left on the battlements.

Elden Ring: How to use the Haligtree Secret Medallion

Now head back to the Grand Lift of Rold (at the bottom, from the grace site) and head to where you raised the medallion previously. Now you will have another option, if you switch dialogue choices using right on the d-pad, allowing you to hold up the secret medallion and travel somewhere new. Not long after you arrive, you’ll find the map piece and another whole area to explore.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.