Elden Ring: Character Respec and Larval Tear locations

You can, in fact, respec your character in Elden Ring. To go a step further, you can freely change everything about your appearance other than your gender. Changing your appearance can be done for free as soon as you have access to the NPC that will provide these services, but respecing your stats is a more complicated affair, requiring Larval Tears, a fairly rare item.

In this guide we’re breaking down where you can easily find a couple of Larval Tears and how you can use them to completely respec your character in Elden Ring. While you’re here, make sure to take a look at our other Elden Ring tips and guides.

Can you respec in Elden Ring?

Yes, you can respec your character in Elden Ring. It does come at the cost of a limited consumable found or purchased in the world – a Larval Tear – but more importantly, you need to unlock the ability.

You will be able to respec your character once you have completed the Academy of Raya Lucaria. You can access the academy with our Glintstone Key guide, and defeat the bosses inside – Red Wolf of Radagon and Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon – with our guides.

Once you’re finished with the academy, Rennala will not die, but will instead become an NPC you can interact with in the boss chamber after your battle. She will accept a Larval Tear in exchange for resetting your stats, and giving you the points to reassign yourself. Your level will be reduced to the same stage it was when you chose your starting class. For true stat control, you need to have begun the game as the Wretch class.

How to find Larval Tears - Elden Ring

Larval Tears are pretty rare, but there are two you can easily locate once you have cleared through Caria Manor – Northwest of the Academy of Raya Lucaria – and defeated the boss Royal Knight Loretta.

Once that’s down, two Larval Tears can be accessed from the Three Sisters area just behind Loretta’s boss room. Exit the boss room and head right – keep moving East and you’ll find a graveyard. There is a ghost sitting on a chair on a rock to the right side of the graveyard – touch him and he’ll disappear, leaving behind some gear and a Larval Tear.

Another Larval Tear can be located by leaving the Loretta boss room and heading left. Stick to the cliff edge and you’ll eventually see a roof inside Caria Manor that you can drop down onto. Head right to find a few more drop points – walk carefully – and you’ll eventually come across a ladder leading into the upper level a room that has a Site of Grace in it – don’t jump down though, it’s likely a Site of Grace you interacted with previously.

Instead look around the upper level to find Pidia, a servant of Caria Manor. Pidia will sell you a small variety of rare items, including a Larval Tear.

You can also find Larval Tears in these other locations, provided by the Elden Ring wiki.

Village of the Albinaurics graveyard. Purchased from Siofra River Nomadic Merchant. Inside stone building, Nokron. Inside gazebo, Nokron. Dropped by Mimic Tear. Dropped by Grafted Scion disguised as Giant Lobster, between Rose Church and Boilprawn Shack. Dropped by Silver Tear, Night’s Sacred Ground and Nokstella. Dropped by Lion Guardian disguised as a brick wall, Leyndell, West of northern gate, outer wall.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.