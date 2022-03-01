Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - 10 changes we want to see in Gen 9

We may have just had Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but Game Freak is already hurtling full steam ahead towards the next pair of mainline titles in its beloved catch-’em-up series.

Recently revealed as Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the next generation of Pokémon will take us to an all-new region that seems to be based on Spain and Portugal. While things look pretty good so far — there appears to be a marked improvement in visual fidelity from Legends, even with placeholder footage that’s likely representative of an older build — there will also inevitably be a lot of changes fans are hoping for. In this scenario, “fans” refers to us.

Despite being delighted with the vast majority of Pokémon Legends: Arceus — and seemingly enjoying Sword & Shield a lot more than lots of other people — we’re more than capable of critiquing this series. Sure, Pokémon may account for some of our favorite games of all time, but that just gives us all the more reason to point out its various pitfalls. We do it so that these games might improve in future, not because we’re a bunch of sad sacks who like yelling at clouds.

With all of that being said, here are all of the things we want to see changed in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, from how battles work to the way Pokémon themselves are integrated into the world.

Also: no more Runerigus-esque gimmicks. We’re begging you.

A rework of the battle system

Do you know when the last time the Pokémon battle system got a significant rework was? 2002. We’ve seen drastically enhanced animations since then, with Legends: Arceus even ensuring that battles are staged on location — the lingering issue is that they take around 17 million years to complete.

If you’re paralyzed and confused, your opponent will likely move first. Say they use Brave Bird and get a critical hit — here’s what the battle log will look like.

Staraptor used Brave Bird.

Move animation.

Contact animation.

HP bar reduction for Blaziken.

It’s a critical hit!

It’s super-effective!

HP bar reduction for Staraptor.

Blaziken is confused.

Confusion animation.

Blaziken is paralyzed! It can’t move.

Paralysis animation.

That, dear reader, is ridiculous. Animations should occur at the same time as the actions in the battle log to maximize expediency. It’s the same for buff or debuff moves — we don’t need six lines of text for an Ancient Power multi-stat increase. If Gob Bluth were here, he’d say, “Come on!”

A smaller, denser Pokédex

This might be a little contentious for any of you Dexit protesters in the audience, but Pokémon Legends: Arceus proved that we don’t need hundreds and hundreds of Pokémon in every single game.

Instead, the best way to make people care about catching ‘em all is to add purpose to why anyone would want to do that in the first place. Give us Arceus-esque research tasks so that we can observe how different Pokémon behave in the wild. We don’t really care if Garbodor, Spewpa, Heatmor, Swoobat, or any of the other worst Pokémon of all time are in Scarlet & Violet — but we would appreciate it if there was a reason to study Dragonite beyond catching a single Dratini and never bothering to visit the route again.

This methodology totally reimagines what it means to be a Pokémon trainer, as opposed to methodically taking on the Elite Four for the 5,000th time in 24 hours. Speaking of which…

Harder battles that are more spaced out

Another thing that has been rather controversially implemented in Legends is a way of playing Pokémon that doesn’t revolve around magical creatures beating each other up all the time. There are obviously battles — and it could definitely be argued that they’re actually a bit too few and far between. Conceptually, however, this is significantly more interesting than having 25 mandatory trainer battles on every single route. Yes, Fisherman John, I can see you’ve got six Magikarp — you’re not very fun to fight, though.

The Elite Four structure has grown similarly stale. Sun & Moon’s introduction of trials was fascinating, but was made slightly redundant by Galar’s reversion to a cookie-cutter eight-gym structure. The Galarian Star Tournament might seem a bit different, but… is it really?

A halfway point between regular Pokémon and Legends: Arceus with a nuanced take on an Elite Four equivalent would be extremely refreshing. Hell, you could even make the competition more about catching a certain number of Pokémon or raising a team of winners in a specific way. Just don’t give us eight monotype, relatively decent trainers before having us put an overleveled team through a tried-and-tested gauntlet that is only ever going to end one way: lots of dead dragons. Sorry.

A more interesting exploration of type combinations

This is very straightforward: There are still 16 types that are unused in Pokémon, as well as seven that are only used by Legendary Pokémon and 13 that are only used by regional variants. Some of these are admittedly a bit boring — we’re not sure there’s anyone out there who’s sweating for a Normal/Ice Pokémon.

Fire/Grass, though? Electric/Fighting? Bug/Dragon? Rock/Ghost? Come on. We’ve got enough monotype Water and Normal ‘mons (69 each — double nice — but who’s counting?)

Intuitive breeding and stat manipulation

This is a bit more niche, but Sword & Shield completely revolutionized breeding competitively viable teams. We won’t bore casual fans with the details here, but combining Legends’ stat-boosting items with Sword & Shield’s excellent IV tracking would allow die-hard players to be able to put together teams without sinking absurd amounts of time into the game.

Some people would probably claim that teams of this nature are supposed to require time and effort, but let’s be real — it will still be difficult. It will just be less of a pain. If anything, this would just make competitive Pokémon even more popular, which leads us to our next point.

A thriving competitive scene

Sword & Shield’s competitive scene ruled, but both Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus decided to go without one of their own. While this is understandable, it’s also deeply disappointing, particularly for players who enjoy experimenting with new builds and teams long after rolling credits for the single-player campaign.

It seems like a given, but it’s worth calling for anyway. If Gen 9 manages to outdo Sword & Shield’s competitive layout, it could easily become one of the single best Pokémon games ever made.

Just make sure to nerf Origin Pulse Kyogre — it may be one of the best Legendary Pokémon, but we’re totally sick of it.

A story about the Pokémon themselves

This is yet another strategy from Arceus’ playbook, but Pokémon excels whenever it tells stories about Pokémon over people. In Arceus’ case, this appears largely in the form of lessons that have clearly been learned from games like New Pokémon Snap, which display a far better understanding of what makes this series special than yet another story about a sad little man trying to rule, change, or destroy the world.

This might sound obvious, but Pokémon are inherently tied to their habitats. This is the reason why half of the boilerplate requests in Legends: Arceus are better than fully fledged story beats from previous games, as well as why it manages to make Legendary battles actually matter for arguably the first time ever.

That’s not to say there should be no narrative concepts from previous games, though. For example…

A team of consistent villains

It’s no exaggeration to say that some of Pokémon’s best villains are its most bizarre ones. We’ve never really been sold on the idea that Ghetsis’ arc in Black & White is especially good on account of it being relatively mature when viewed alongside other Pokémon games — they’re games for kids. Even the most mature Pokémon story is going to look like a half-decent picture book next to Dostoevsky.

On the contrary, consistency is key when designing a villain for this series. Gen 3’s Archie and Maxie are idiots, but they’re lovable idiots. Cyrus is equal parts intense and absurd, but that’s what makes him so great. Hell, even Arceus’ most recent villainous trio bark a bunch of nonsense every time they show up, but that is precisely why they’re brilliant.

Give us idiots, give us fanatics, or give us weirdos — just make sure to give us something that hasn’t been half-assed

An incorporation of history

It’s interesting that we chose Gens 3, 4, and 8 for our point above, because they also stand to reason for why it’s so important to integrate history with modernity in a new Pokémon region.

We don’t mean to beat a dead Rapidash, but Pokémon stories aren’t all that special — at least not in terms of their modern day narratives. What has always been most fascinating about these regions is their weird and mysterious histories, some of which we learn to piece together throughout the game in order to gain a better understanding of how towns and cities came to be.

We know we’ve been talking about Arceus left, right, and center — what can we say, it’s probably the best Pokémon game in two decades — but this is a major reason for its success. We’re not sure about you, but we’ve always been more interested in the likes of Cerulean Cave than Castelia City, the latter of which is pure rubbish.

No more evolution gimmicks, please

Okay, let’s be honest: Bringing a Pokémon who has taken at least 49HP worth of damage without fainting to a random rock in a massive wilderness just to evolve it is a bit annoying, actually.

Less of that, yeah? Raise it to level 36, boom goes the dynamite. Evo stones are okay and we don’t mind cool stuff for Shedinja and Malamar. Runerigus though? Sirfetch’d? Escavalier and Accelgor? Get a grip. If ridiculous evolution gimmicks are in Gen 9, we sure as hell won’t be.

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.