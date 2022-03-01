ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring: How to find the Dung Eater in the Capital Sewer Gaol

By Dave Aubrey
 6 days ago
Elden Ring is a game filled with dozens of alternate paths and routes, and those routes are even harder than ever to discern thanks to the jump mechanic. You may look at some things are believe they’re impossible to scale, but the jump mechanic can allow you to get over a variety of elements in the world of Elden Ring, and one of the locations you’ll entirely miss without it is Leyndell’s Sewers.

You can get into Leyndell with our guide, but this legacy dungeon is complex and sprawling – not simple to navigate by any means. The Leyndell Sewer is an area you could entirely miss your first time playing Elden Ring, but you’ll be given hints that it exists. With this guide we’re going to help you find the Dung Eater in the Capital Sewer Gaol in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Dung Eater explained

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0gkA_0eSOHZAp00

The Dung Eater is a filthy corrupting character that will appear in one of the rear rooms of Roundtable Hold. He’s not friendly and will threaten you as soon as you meet him. He’s eager to kill you, and given half the chance, he will. Luckily the Roundtable Hold prevents violence, and as a Tarnished you will keep coming back time and time again.

The Dung Eater resembles a heavily corrupted Solaire from the original Dark Souls and could stand as a reference to the corruption Solaire suffered over the course of that game as he turned hollow.

Once you’ve visited Leyndell and the Sewers there, the Dung Eater will gift you with a Capital Sewer Gaol Key. He promises to kill you if you set him free, so that’s… nice.

Follow our instructions below to find where to use the Capital Sewer Gaol Key and free the Dung Eater.

How to find the Dung Eater and Capital Sewer Gaol in Elden Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMtJs_0eSOHZAp00

The Capital’s Sewer is a tough area, so you should’ve already cleared through most of Leyndell. Even with that experience, it won’t be simple.

Starting from the Lower Capital Church, we’ve going to find the Underground Roadside Site of Grace first. Exiting the Lower Capital Church, run to the right and jump over the balcony down into the sewer below. Run straight to the right and to the end of the tunnel, and then destroy the strong enemy that throws projectiles at the end of the tunnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUiVr_0eSOHZAp00

Jump into the next room, and take the ladder on the back left wall. Once you emerge, you’ll be near the main road again. Turn around and run down the flight of stairs. Go to the other side of the hole you just crawled out of, and then turn left. You will want to hop up the hill and over the rooftops here to find a new area – beware of the enemies lying in wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4a08_0eSOHZAp00

Move to the left and you’ll find a well in the corner of this area. The rear of the well has a ladder that you can use to descend. Once down, turn left through the gate here, and down another ladder. Now we’re in the real sewer area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47z7bA_0eSOHZAp00

Run to the end of the tunnel, turn right, and run to the end here too to enter the Subterranean-Shunning Grounds. Take the stairs down on the right, and you can just run through this room full of giant rats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efX76_0eSOHZAp00

Once out the other side, take the ladder of the left. Beware: there are many strong enemies here. Once down the ladder turn around, run straight, and you’ll find a Site of Grace on the left side of the room, this is the Underground Roadside Site of Grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqQK2_0eSOHZAp00

Exit this room and run down the road to the left, and drop straight into the hole you’ll find on the left side of the road – the stronger enemies shouldn’t follow you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPq08_0eSOHZAp00

Continue down the long tunnel and you will find a room with many poison flowers. Again, you can run straight past them to climb a ladder at the end of the tunnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPU0w_0eSOHZAp00

In this next room there are a bunch of those hand monsters – several small ones, and at least one large one hiding in the center of the room. If you intend to fight the Dung Eater, you should clear this room out first, otherwise it’ll be a very awkward battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJNKj_0eSOHZAp00

The gate at the end of the room is where the Dung Eater is, and you’ll hear him screaming and moaning as he bashes his head against the wall. You can open up the gate with the Capital Sewer Gaol Key, and then talk to the Dung Eater. He basically makes it clear that you’ll regret freeing him. Considering killing him now to avoid issues later on – if you’re strong enough. Watch out for AoEs, projectiles, and Bleed infliction. The Dung Eater is tough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y40D0_0eSOHZAp00

Now that you’re through with that tough battle, make sure to beat the bosses of Leydell, Godfrey and Morgott.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

