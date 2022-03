“I was obsessed with National Geographic, especially as a kid,” says Carolina Fraser, the Audubon Photography Awards Youth Winner for 2015. “National Geographic photographers were my idols growing up. When I started taking pictures for the first time I made a habit of studying paintings and other photos on Instagram.” Carolina has experienced a lot during her career as a wildlife photographer so far. From being chased by random men in the brushes to bursitis in her shoulder, nothing has stopped her from creating wonderful photos. Part of this is thanks to the encouragement of her parents at a young age.

