Wordle 255: Answer, clues for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
 3 days ago
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE MARCH 1, 2022 WORDLE SPOILED FOR YOU.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Tuesday’s was pretty tough. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for some help if you’re struggling with it. So let’s run down a few clues with this one that could get you to solve it:

1. You would be so money if you nailed this one.

2. This one has three vowels (!).

3. One of those vowels is the same (!!).

And the answer to Monday’s puzzle is below this photo of Wordle:

(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

RUPEE.

