Santa Fe Institute Launches New Research Theme On Emergent Political Economies
By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
2 days ago
From Detroit Industry, North Wall, 1932-33, fresco by Diego Rivera. Courtesy/Detroit Institute of Arts. The Santa Fe Institute (SFI) has received funding for a new five-year research theme on emergent political economies. The theme, funded by a $6.5 million grant from the Omidyar Network, will take up the ethical...
Northwestern University in Qatar will establish a new research institute focused on the Global South, NUQ’s Dean and CEO Marwan Kraidy announced in January. The Institute for Advanced Study in the Global South will focus on four broad research themes: ways of knowing in the Global South, geopolitics, information and culture, the global future and media work in the Global South. Kraidy said one of the institute’s goals is to distribute Global South-related research in Arabic, English and “another relevant language.”
Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt has blasted the US government for not doing more to make the country a leader in 5G, claiming that inaction in Washington had ceded the initiative to China. 5G networks promise faster speeds, greater capacity, and lower latency than previous generations of mobile technology.
The White House’s approved spending to expand the charging station network for electric vehicles (EVs) will not help the areas that need it most, an energy expert told FOX Business. The Biden administration and Departments of Transportation and Energy have pledged $5 billion of investment from the president’s infrastructure...
This latest infusion, a Series B, is an all-equity round for Starship being co-led by NordicNinja, the Japanese-Nordic VC firm, and Taavet+Sten, the investment firm run by the Wise (fka TransferWise) founders. Previous strategic backers TDK Ventures and Goodyear (respectively the audio and electronics giant, and the tire maker) also participated.
President Biden says his administration will take action to bolster the critical mineral supply chain and eventually end U.S. reliance on economic rival China for materials considered key to electric vehicles and several other technologies
In conjunction with MWC 2022, The Fast Mode spoke to Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director of Enreach for Service Providers on the company's mobile-first strategy for unified communications. In the interview, Bertrand discusses the company's recent acquisitions and the market growth for Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS), Cloud Communication as a Service (CCaaS) and Cloud productivity solutions, with focus on the European region. Bertrand also covers how enterprise communication needs have evolved in the past decade and how mobile-first communication influences the selection of enterprise communication suites.
A price cap set by a tobacco regulator would allow for only a minimal profit for firms, researchers from the University of Bath said. A maximum price cap for cigarettes sold in the UK would help cut smoking rates, according to a study. A price cap set by a tobacco...
Mobi724 Global Solutions, which offers real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-powered payment card solutions, has entered into a $4 million agreement to buy Avenida+, a white label market and eCommerce business, according to a Wednesday (March 2) press release. Avenida+ has several relationships with banks and has a current card base of...
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. AI-driven music tech startup, Beatoven.ai, announced on Tuesday to have raised $1 million in seed round funding. The funds have been raised through Redstart Labs, a subsidiary of Info Edge and UK-based Entrepreneur First. Funds will be utilized to build a team and onboard some of the brightest talents worldwide in the music technology space, collaborate with global artists and acquire music so that the platforms' algorithm will constantly be fed with high-quality music data and develop the product for building the AI composition and production algorithms.
Beauty software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Perfect Corp. is mulling an initial public offering (IPO) via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Provident Acquisition Corp., Bloomberg reported on Thursday (March 3), citing sources with insider information. A SPAC deal could give the Asian firm a valuation of an estimated $1...
The unveiling of the new fund, whose first set of checks are expected to be wired within weeks, comes less than two and a half years after Accel unveiled its sixth fund in late 2019. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm, one of the earliest investors in India, has a...
Click here to read the full article. The recent New York Times exposé “That Organic Cotton T-Shirt May Not Be as Organic as You Think’” should not be misinterpreted as an affront to farmers who choose to grow organically or the organic agricultural philosophy—in fact, it can and should be viewed as quite the opposite.
Following what I imagine was a months-long and meticulous investigation, the piece should serve as a guidepost and wake-up call to proponents of organic agriculture around the world to demand more from the sector. This includes a directive for the key beneficiaries of organic cotton, including...
With Intel Corp.’s chief executive looking on/beaming from a viewing box, President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to pass billions of dollars in funding for semiconductor manufacturing as part of a far-reaching tech agenda. In his first State of the Union address, Biden also laid out new research...
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sanmina Corporation, an integrated manufacturing solutions company, and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) have inked a pact to create a joint venture through an investment in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity, SIPL (Sanmina SCI India Private Ltd). The joint...
Click here to read the full article. This includes $11.12 million to Advanced Functional Fabrics of America to enable manufacturing automation and supply chain diversification.
Stockholm-based venture capital firm Creandum has closed its sixth early-stage fund, valued at 448 million euros (almost $500 million), that it will use to help tech company founders across Europe build their businesses, according to a Tuesday (March 1) report on EU-startups. “The early stage is where we have always...
March 3 (UPI) -- Scientists in Britain have developed a new energy-harvesting device that will make it possible for wearable devices to be made entirely of recycled waste materials and powered by human movement. The prototype wrist device was made from discarded paper wipes and plastic cups and can transmit...
(Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world’s largest payment processor, will partner with payment and financing firm Tribal to expand its offerings for small-and-medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean, Tribal said on Monday. Tribal, whose investors include SoftBank’s Latin America Fund, offers credit cards and payment options, including...
There was a time, not so long ago, when computers were so large, they occupied entire rooms. Today, some processing units can come as small as a few specks of dust. Even next to a grain of rice, these stacks of micrometer-sized chips look infinitesimal. Shrinking computer batteries to fit...
