Warchant TV Transfer Preview: What FSU has in new OL Kayden Lyles

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO