The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Oilers. "His biggest strength is that he probably doesn't have any weaknesses. He's an easy guy to play with and there isn't one area of the game that he doesn't do and do well. I've seen it firsthand a bunch of years now, been playing with him the majority of the year. Just allows me to be creative and be creative offensively. He's always in the right spot, he's got such a great shot and when he gets a chance, it's in.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO