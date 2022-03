The last two years have been trying. To cope, some people turned to alcohol as a way to get through it. At first, it was having an extra drink with dinner because you didn't have anywhere to be the next day since you couldn't leave the house. When you got back to the office, you'd have a glass of wine or two in the evening to wind down after an anxiety-filled day of readjusting to being around people again. Then those glasses of wine turned into a bottle as you found yourself even more stressed out because you're exhausted from trying to survive in an environment where your workplace is extremely understaffed. That behavior is not good and not healthy.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO