ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnancy

TMSG: Micro Preemie Defies Odds To Celebrate First Birthday

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJari's mother Amber Higgins started seeing a specialist during her pregnancy after her 20-week ultrasound showed Jari was smaller than he should be. Then she was admitted to...

wkkj.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Holding the son she never saw: Mother-of-three is pictured moments before tragically suffering two fatal heart attacks following a C-section birth of a 6lb 2oz baby boy

This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu
Shreveport Magazine

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending more than a month in hospital fighting for his life, 1-year-old toddler is back home with his family

Health officials said the 1-year-old boy is the first baby in the state to be placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for COVID-19. ECMO removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back in the body, giving the heart and lungs a chance to heal, doctors said. The boy’s mother said that the decision to have her son be placed on ECMO was difficult. But, she also believes that the outcome for him could have been worse if he didn’t have the procedure.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Parents Magazine

57-Year-Old Gives Birth to Baby Boy After Losing Her Teen Daughter to a Brain Tumor: 'I Knew I Could Do It'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Several years ago, Barbara Higgins and her husband Kenny Banzhoff were raising their two daughters: 15-year-old, Gracie, and 13-year-old, Molly. But in 2016, tragedy struck when Molly passed away due to an undiagnosed brain tumor. Soon thereafter, Higgins, a New Hampshire-based teacher, began having dreams that she didn't initially tell anyone about, attributing them to the grieving process. The dreams, which occurred consistently, centered around her having another baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Premature baby put in sandwich baggie to mimic womb

UK doctors miraculously saved the life of a baby born 27 weeks premature after putting her in a womb. Thankfully the lucky tyke — named Faith — has defied the odds and is now “thriving” at home. “I was always scared I was going to lose...
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

She Gave Up on Pregnancy—Then Had Baby Hours After Surprise News

An Illinois woman who abandoned the idea of getting pregnant after failed IVF attempts a decade ago gave birth this month—just hours after going to urgent care with what she thought were ordinary stomach pains. “A miracle baby that we didn't know existed,” Nicci Garlic’s husband Kelsie told People about their son, Charlie. Nicci stopped menstruating two years ago so she never imagined that she was pregnant—much less 34 weeks pregnant. Doctors also discovered she had pre-eclampsia so she was rushed into surgery for an emergency C-section. The couple already has two foster children and started a GoFundMe to help with expected bills from their expanding family.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Mother who developed a rare pregnancy-related heart condition reveals she got fitted with a pump while awaiting a transplant - so she could care for her kids while her husband died of cancer

A 35-year-old woman with no prior health problems developed a serious heart condition after the birth of her second child - and it soon left her with heart failure and in need of a transplant. Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Zuleyma Santos, from Los Angeles, California, was diagnosed...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

First-time mother, 20, who gave birth via C-section while she was intubated with COVID finally gets to meet her son for the first time TWO MONTHS later

A new mother who gave birth while hospitalized with severe COVID-19 has been reunited with her newborn baby, meeting him for the first time two months after he was born. Macenzee Keller, 20, from New Hampshire, gave birth to her son, Zack, via C-section on November 28, 2021 a day after arriving at the hospital with COVID.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Hero grandma resuscitates baby twice during home birth

In a family emergency, there’s no substitute for this English grandmother’s instinct. That’s how Joanne Dolan, 53, saved her newborn granddaughter’s life when the premature baby was born unexpectedly at just shy of 25 weeks — and only six weeks after expectant mom, Katie Dolan, discovered her pregnancy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

Mom raises awareness after son is diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome

A Georgia mom is on a mission to spread joy and raise awareness after her 1-year-old son was diagnosed with uncombable hair syndrome, a hair disorder she’d never heard of until last year. The boy’s mother, Katelyn Samples, told “Good Morning America” that a stranger messaged her last summer...
KIDS
TODAY.com

Woman becomes a nurse at same children's hospital that treated her heart defect as a child

When nurse MarlaJan “MJ” Wexler-Gormley was caring for a pediatric patient before his heart transplant, he noticed something that sparked a touching moment. “Scrub tops are V-necks. It’s not like I had (my scar) out on display,” Wexler-Gormley, 40, of Philadelphia told TODAY. “But, the patient grabbed my hands and said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’ve had open heart surgery. That’s a zipper!’”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy