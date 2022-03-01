TMSG: Micro Preemie Defies Odds To Celebrate First Birthday

An Illinois woman who abandoned the idea of getting pregnant after failed IVF attempts a decade ago gave birth this month—just hours after going to urgent care with what she thought were ordinary stomach pains. “A miracle baby that we didn't know existed,” Nicci Garlic’s husband Kelsie told People about their son, Charlie. Nicci stopped menstruating two years ago so she never imagined that she was pregnant—much less 34 weeks pregnant. Doctors also discovered she had pre-eclampsia so she was rushed into surgery for an emergency C-section. The couple already has two foster children and started a GoFundMe to help with expected bills from their expanding family.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO