Johnsonville Ruritans host District Zones meeting

The Maxwelton Ruritan Club was pleased to have George Cheseboro, Plant Manager for Almost Heaven Saunas, at the January meeting. George, joined by his wife Donna, told the club of the recent move from Renick to the old ABB building on 219 North. Being in business for 40 years, Almost Heaven Saunas has now become the largest manufacturer of saunas in North America. The move to the larger location allowed the company to increase the number of employees and will add another shift to meet the demand. He also told the members the medical benefits of saunas, which include reducing blood pressure. The members were excited to learn about the company and look forward to hearing about their progress and success!

MAXWELTON, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO