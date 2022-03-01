ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Actor Sebastian Stan Was Tattooed Like Tommy Lee for ‘Pam & Tommy’

By Lauryn Schaffner
 5 days ago
When portraying a rock star in a movie or TV show, it's important to remember certain aesthetic details such as tattoos. Actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, had to have 35 fake tattoos applied every day to look like the...

