How Actor Sebastian Stan Was Tattooed Like Tommy Lee for ‘Pam & Tommy’

Lily James hoped Pamela Anderson would be involved in Pam & Tommy, especially for this episode: "First of all, I really had hoped that she was going to be involved, and I wish she had been," says James. "I felt really confident I was surrounded by people who were focused on telling the story honestly, but also with total empathy. We admired her and we felt very protective of her and so every choice we made operated from that place. In the end, I felt I had to relate just as a woman and as a human and I feel like that's when it becomes universal and beyond what happened to her. It felt so necessary to explore this. Not enough has changed since she went through (that)—the double standards, the abuse that takes place by the media, the society as a whole. I just felt like I had to handle it with love and with empathy."

