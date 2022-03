The career trajectory of “Ozark” star Julia Garner continues skyward and she could be in line for a big role. Fans of the Netflix thriller series “Ozark” know Julia Garner as the foul-mouthed, tough-as-nails Ruth Langmore. Garner’s work as Ruth on the series has drawn much praise from fans and critics. She excels in the role with many taking note of the outstanding southern accent she is able to generate. Now, Garner is one of a couple of actresses drawing consideration to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic piece. According to a report from Hollywood Insider, Garner and Florence Pugh are the top two choices to play the material girl. Alexa Demie, Odessa Young and Emma Laird are other actresses in contention for the big role.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO