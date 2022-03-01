ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exchange operator CME to launch ‘micro’ versions of bitcoin, ether options

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc is planning to launch micro bitcoin and ether options later this month to boost its appeal among retail traders, the company said on Tuesday. The contracts...

Reuters

Stablecoins gain as bitcoin, ether fall after Russia invades Ukraine

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Stablecoins, which are virtual tokens pegged to traditional currencies such as the U.S. dollar, held gains on Thursday in the midst of a sell-off in risk assets such as stocks and bitcoin after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Most stablecoins were slightly...
WORLD
CNBC

Bitcoin and ether climb higher amid broader market rebound

Cryptocurrencies rose on Friday following a steep sell-off a day earlier that saw around $150 billion wiped off the market after Russia invaded Ukraine. Bitcoin last rose 1.6% to $39,065.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day the cryptocurrency had jumped as much as 11% over the previous 24 hours, after falling as low as $34,338.57 on Thursday. Ether rose 2.1% to $2,709.22.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin, ether extend gains as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) are extending gains to key levels as tensions between Russia and Ukraine seem to be boosting demand for digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC-USD +12.0%) rose to as high as $45.1K per token in early Tuesday action, recently changing hands at $44.6K. Keep in mind that BTC is still well below its mid-November all-time high of $69.4K. Ethereum (ETH-USD +9.6%) is surging to $3.02K. The global crypto market cap is soaring nearly 13% to $1.95T, with binance coin (BNB-USD +9.5%), ripple (XRP-USD +6.3%), terra (LUNA-USD +16.1%), cardano (ADA-USD +10.0%), solana (SOL-USD +6.6%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +12.7%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD +7.7%), polygon (MATIC-USD +7.9%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD +11.8%), cosmos (ATOM-USD +12.3%) and uniswap (UNI-USD +6.0%).
CURRENCIES
#Options Contracts#Cme Group#Futures Contracts#Reuters#Cme Group Inc
