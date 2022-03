Click here to read the full article. The National Women’s Soccer League and Delta Air Lines have agreed to a multiyear partnership that brings the global air carrier on board as the league’s first official airline and travel partner. The league did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which starts this year, but Delta described it as a “significant investment.” Though there is currently no charter component to the sponsorship, the league and Delta will work together to “meet the travel needs of the teams,” an NWSL spokesperson said. “Details regarding travel will continue to evolve.” Delta, the second-largest airline in...

MLS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO