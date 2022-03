Kalamazoo Police were on patrol early Sunday morning, February 27th, when they were alerted to an attempted armed robbery in the 4700-block of Stadium Drive. When they arrived at the scene, the victim and witnesses described how the gunman had brandished a handgun and then fled the scene in a getaway car. The victim and witnesses were able to provide a detailed vehicle description, along with a direction of travel. A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle, which was still occupied, in the 2700-block of West Michigan Avenue.

