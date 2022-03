In episode three of the most recent season of “Euphoria,” we saw a montage of Cassie getting up at 4 in the morning for school each day to conduct a laborious beauty routine. Her affections for Nate had been rebuffed, and her only way to cope was to exfoliate, primp and slather her body in lotions in hopes that he would notice her. In one scene in particular, her hair is wrapped up and twisted in a satin blue headband that you may have also seen scrolling through TikTok.

