ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Libyan lawmakers approve new rival government

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2869QX_0eSNyorI00

Libyan lawmakers confirmed a new transitional government Tuesday, a move that is likely to lead to parallel administrations and fuel mounting tensions in a country that has been mired in conflict for the past decade.

Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha submitted his Cabinet to the east-based House of Representatives, where 92 of 101 lawmakers in attendance approved it in a vote broadcast live from the city of Tobruk.

The new government includes three deputy prime ministers, 29 ministers and six ministers of state. There are only two women in the Cabinet, overseeing the Ministry of Culture and Arts and holding the position of State Minister for Women Affairs.

Bashagha appointed Ahmeid Houma, the second deputy speaker of the parliament, to lead the Ministry of Defense, and Brig. Essam Abu Zreiba, from the western city of Zawiya, as interior minister. Former ambassador to the European Union, Hafez Qadour, was named foreign minister.

The appointment of Bashagha last month, a powerful former interior minister from the western city of Misrata, is part of a roadmap that also involves constitutional amendments and sets the date for election s within 14 months.

The move deepened divisions among Libyan factions and raised fears that fighting could return after more than a year and a half of relative calm.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations is closely watching the developments, saying "the ongoing political legislative process” must be transparent “and adhere to established rules and agreements.” He also stressed the importance of maintaining the “calm and stability” that has been achieved since the October 2020 cease-fire agreement.

Bashagha has formed an alliance with powerful east-based commander Khalifa Hifter, who welcomed Bashagha’s appointment as prime minister earlier this month. That alliance has caused concerns among anti-Hifter factions in western Libya and their main foreign backer, Turkey.

“Now the question is whether this contrived alliance will be enough for Bashagha and his ministers to impose themselves in Tripoli and rule,” said Jalel Harchaoui, a researcher specializing in Libya. “It is not clear at all that Turkey and, importantly, Misrata’s main forces will let that happen right away.”

Embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who like Bashagha hails from Misrata, remined defiant Tuesday against replacing his government. In a statement, Dbeibah’s government called Tuesday’s confirmation a “new farce” and accused the parliament’s leadership of “messing with the security and stability of Libyans.”

Dbeibah has repeatedly said his government will hand over power only to an elected government. He has proposed a four-point plan to hold a simultaneous parliamentary vote and referendum on constitutional amendments late in June. That would be followed by a presidential election after the new parliament crafts a permanent constitution. He did not offer a time frame for the presidential election.

Dbeibah was appointed through a U.N.-led process in February 2021 on the condition that he shepherd the country until elections. The effort to replace him stems from Libya’s failure to hold its first presidential election during his watch.

The presidential vote was originally planned for Dec. 24, but it was postponed over disputes between rival factions on laws governing the elections and controversial presidential hopefuls. Lawmakers have argued that the mandate of Dbeibah’s government ended on Dec. 24.

The vote's delay was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation.

Libya has been unable to hold elections since its disputed legislative vote in 2014, which caused the country to split for years between rival administrations, each backed by armed militias and foreign governments.

The oil-rich North African nation has been wrecked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

———

Magdy reported from Cairo.

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency

Ukraine on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after Russian President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions. Ukrainian lawmakers approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree that imposes the measure for 30 days starting Thursday. The state of emergency allows...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fathi Bashagha
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libyans#Libyan Armed Forces#Constitutional Amendments#Cabinet#House Of Representatives#State#Women Affairs#The Ministry Of Defense#The European Union#U N#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
BGR.com

Hackers are having way too much fun going after Vladimir Putin

The latest Ukraine news continues to paint a picture of a more or less conventional military conflict, following Russia’s invasion of its much smaller, democratic neighbor. That is to say, tanks, airstrikes, and some degree of gun battles have characterized the invasion thus far. Meanwhile, much more unconventional and potentially drastic moves are happening in the background as well. Which is to say, this is the digital age, so of course — hackers have begun to strike, too.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

At least five members of Congress test positive and Marco Rubio SKIPS the State of the Union over the testing mandate: Republicans boycott over COVID rules and the fence as audience is given option to wear masks

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping the State of the Union address after announcing they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, while Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio said they're boycotting the speech over its virus testing requirement. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Senator Alex...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

563K+
Followers
139K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy