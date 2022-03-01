on/hidden gem

If you take a walk around the halls of our radio stations and visit with the people that work here you'll see quite the mix of influences and favorites when it comes to music. But that's why most of us get drawn to working in radio, we love the artists, the music, the concerts, and the free tickets! And I think the love of music is exactly why I paid attention to a post I saw over the weekend. It was about a small place that holds concerts here in Missoula and I had never heard of it.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO