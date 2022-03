A good tale is worth retelling. Even an old tale whose ending we know, or a sad tale that doesn't end well. So it is with "Hadestown," singer/songwriter Anaïs Mitchell's exhilarating and faithful recounting of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth about poet so distraught over the death of his beloved, he follows her into the underworld to retrieve her. The Tony Award-winning musical, staged by gifted storyteller Rachel Chavkin, is essentially a love story for people who love stories. It plays Chicago's CIBC Theatre through March 13.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO