Aeezo 9-inch digital photo frame

If anything is certain in life, it's death, taxes, and that the cost of an 800mm full-frame lens will be just as painful as certainties 1 and 2. That is, unless you think creatively. In the case of an 800mm lens, Tokina will now sell you a 400mm lens and 2x teleconverter kit, giving you an effective 800mm reach. Official pricing has yet to be revealed, but given the 400mm mirror lens included in the new 'SZX SUPER TELE 400mm F8 Reflex MF & 2X EXTENDER KIT' retails for a mere $249 on its own, and the Tokina SZ 2X EXTENDER teleconverter costs for $99, the kit price is sure to be less than $350.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO