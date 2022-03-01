ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch No. 8 Purdue Basketball's Game Against No. 10 Wisconsin on Tuesday

By D.J. Fezler
 6 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — No. 8 Purdue is fighting to make a decisive blow in the Big Ten Championship race when it goes on the road Tuesday for a matchup with No. 10 Wisconsin. In the first meeting between the two teams, the Badgers handed the Boilermakers their only home loss of the season.

A Purdue win would give the team a chance at their 25th Big Ten Championship, while a Wisconsin win guarantees at least a share of the conference title.

  LIVE BLOG: When the game starts, flip over here to our blog and follow the game in real time, with news and opinion.

The Boilermakers come in with a 24-5 overall record that includes a 13-5 mark in league play. The Badgers are 23-5 and 14-4.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Who: No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5) at No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (23-5)
  • When: 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 3
  • Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN
  • Announcers: Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel and Myron Medcalf
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958
  • Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell
  • Latest Line: Purdue is a 2.5-point favorite over Wisconsin, according to the SISportsbook.com website. The over/under is 144.
  • Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. Wisconsin was 18-10 a year ago and 10-10 in the Big Ten Conference. The Badgers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and were defeated by No. 1-seeded Baylor.
  • Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 8 in Week 17 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll, the team's lowest ranking of the season. Wisconsin enters the contest ranked No. 10.
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 13 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Wisconsin State is ranked No. 27 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Wisconsin Series History

  • Series history: Tuesday's contest with Wisconsin marks the 185th meeting between the two teams with Purdue owning a 111-73 series advantage. Wisconsin won the previous meeting in January, handing Purdue its only home loss of the season. The game will mark the lowest combined ranking in series history (18).

Recent Games

  • Purdue's last game: Purdue lost to Michigan State on the road Saturday 68-65.
  • Wisconsin's last game: Wisconsin traveled to Rutgers on Saturday and earned a 66-61 victory.

Meet the coaches

  • Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached one season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 379-189 record at Purdue and is 404-194 overall. He is 193-114 in Big Ten games.
  • Meet Wisconsin coach Greg Gard: Greg Gard is in his seventh season as the head coach of the Badgers. He's led the program to five postseason appearances and a winning record in all but one season.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

  • "WE KNOW HOW TO FINISH GAMES": The Big Ten title is on the line Tuesday night when Wisconsin hosts Purdue at the Kohl Center in a showdown of the league's best. Pesky Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is expecting a battle for the ages. “Absolutely we’re going to get Purdue’s best shot, but we wouldn’t have it any other way,'' he said in an exclusive interview. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE RANKED EIGHTH IN AP POLL: A 68-65 road loss to Michigan State on Saturday caused Purdue basketball to fall to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have a 24-5 overall record and are 13-5 in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE AMONG SEVEN TOP-10 TEAMS TO LOSE SATURDAY: Seven of the top 10 college basketball teams in the Associated Press poll were defeated Saturday, including No. 4 Purdue. It was the first time that many top 10 programs fell on the same day, which included every team in the top six. CLICK HERE
  • TURNOVERS DERAIL PURDUE AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE: Purdue basketball turned the ball over 17 times in its loss to Michigan State on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points, but the Boilermakers couldn't muster enough opportunities to come out with a win. CLICK HERE
  • MATT PAINTER ON TOM IZZO TYING BOB KNIGHT'S RECORD: Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo earned his 662nd win with the program in a 68-65 victory over Purdue on Saturday. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter acknowledged the accomplishment after the game. CLICK HERE

