LISTEN: Granato: Sabres trying to 'get as much out of the big picture moment' during losing streak

The Buffalo Sabres are in the midst of another long losing streak this season, dropping six-straight regulation losses. Most of these losses have come during this current five-game road trip, with one more game remaining on Wednesday night in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

On the heels of this recent losing streak, Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” for his weekly segment on WGR.

While this group in Buffalo is a younger group that is still developing at the NHL level, Granato says that he and his staff are trying to manage the big picture plan, while also trying to improve in the smaller picture.

“Everyday you're trying to balance it," Granato explained with Jeremy White and Nate Geary on Tuesday. "Trying to get as much out of the big picture moment, win the next game for the immediate and then for the long-term, you know these guys have the capacity to get better.”

Looking at the young players and keeping the intensity up with those guys, Granato made it clear those are the players who are driving the intensity of the team.

“Mistakes are really not the issue, it’s pushing these guys so they get better and can overcome these mistakes," Granato said. "The younger guys are unbelievably hungry, and they are the drivers in this.”

You can listen to Granato’s entire interview during the “Howard and Jeremy Show” below: