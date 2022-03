The UK online gambling industry has been going through a major upheaval since 2020. Because the industry in the UK is taking giant strides on an orderly path in the direction of helping problematic gamblers. Of course, this also entails massive changes that are in the interest of the client. In the first quarter of 2020, the UKGC recognized GamStop as the national self-exclusion scheme that British players can use to exclude themselves at once from all UK based gambling sites. This decision was followed by a set of strict measures including the abolition of VIP programmes for major players in gambling sites, the suspension of sponsorship of sports betting companies for British clubs, and the prohibition of gambling on credit cards.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO