Click here to read the full article. Republic Records has appointed David Wolter executive vice president of A&R,label co-president Wendy Goldstein announced today (March 7). He is based in Republic Records’ New York headquarters. Throughout his career, Wolter has signed or worked closely with artists ranging from Gorillaz to Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers. At Republic, he will oversee upcoming releases for Benee, Greta Van Fleet, Jimmy Fallon and others, in addition to signing new talent. Prior to joining Republic Records, Wolter had been an executive VP of Virgin Records at Capitol Music Group since 2017. Previously, during a decade at RCA Records, he signed Bleachers, Walk The Moon, Elle King, and others. During an earlier stint at Virgin, from 1997 through 2007, he signed Gorillaz and spearheaded releases...

MUSIC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO