Arbutus and Genevant file patent lawsuit against Moderna for Covid-19 shot

By Vishnu Priyan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe patents are linked to lipid vesicles and nucleic acid-lipid particles, as well as their compositions and methods of usage. Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences have filed a lawsuit against Moderna and its affiliate seeking damages for the infringement of US patents linked to the production and supply of Moderna’s Covid-19...

Moderna is facing allegations of hijacking technology from two smaller biotech firms to produce its COVID-19 vaccine. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is facing a lawsuit from Arbutus Biopharma and Genevant Sciences, both based in Vancouver, Canada, over allegations that is used lipid nanoparticle technology that infringed on the Canadian companies' patents.
(Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Wednesday failed to persuade a federal judge in New York to throw out a lawsuit over its alleged misuse of a patented protein to test its breakthrough COVID-19 treatment. U.S. District Judge Philip Halpern said during an oral argument that he could not grant...
State Farm is facing a discrimination lawsuit from a former worker who claims she was harassed and retaliated against because of her race. Shashi Mandhyan [[ Sah-SHE Mah-HAY-den ]] is represented by high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump. PUSH founder Reverend Jesse Jackson is asking for an audit into diversity efforts at State Farm. He also wants the insurance company to provide proof they’re taking steps to stop discrimination.
Moderna Inc. beat earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 after announcing Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in product sales during the final three months of the year. Moderna had a profit of $4.8 billion, or $11.29 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, after reporting a loss of $272 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The FactSet consensus was $9.96. Moderna reported $7.2 billion in total revenue for the final quarter of 2021, up from $571 million in the same quarter of 2020, which is when the company's COVID-19 vaccine first received authorization in the U.S. The FactSet consensus was $6.8 billion. Moderna said 297 million doses of its vaccine generated $6.9 billion in product sales for the quarter. (The rest of the revenue came from grant and collaboration revenue.) Moderna's stock is down 6.2% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 8.8.%.
Moderna only has a single marketed product, but it’s a blockbuster, for now at least. That product is the company’s mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Spikevax. In today’s fourth-quarter 2021 annual report, the company announced $7.2 billion in fourth-quarter revenues and full-year 2021 revenues of $18.5 billion.
Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
6ix9ine has been dealt another huge legal loss in a judge’s latest ruling. As per court documents obtained by Complex, a Manhattan judge has denied the controversial rapper’s request to either terminate or prematurely end his five-year term of supervised release. According to his legal representatives, 6ix9ine was...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Charleston law firm has filed a putative class action lawsuit against Suddenlink and three other business that do business in West Virginia. The lawsuit has been filed against three entities doing business in West Virginia as Suddenlink and their parent company: Cebridge Acquisition, LLC, Cequel III Communications I, LLC, and Cequel III Communications II, LLC and Altice USA.
