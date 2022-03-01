ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa Police Investigating Homicide of Oregon Man

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An east Oregon man was found dead early Monday morning at an apartment complex in...

Comments / 0

 

Idaho Police Arrest Man Atop Pizza Shop

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Montana man accused of stealing a pickup out of Oregon was arrested on top of a pizza shop Wednesday morning in Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ransford, 25, has been charged with grand theft, eluding an officer, resisting and obstructing officers, and leaving the scene of a crash for allegedly running from police as he entered the Gem State. ISP had gotten a call from their counterparts in Oregon saying a stolen pickup was headed east into Idaho on Interstate 84. A trooper spotted the pickup at around 10:18 a.m. and tried to pull it over however, the driver continued on. Eventually, troopers used a spike stripe to disable the vehicle which crashed down an embankment and into a fence. Ransford allegedly took off on foot towards a pizza restaurant and managed to climb onto the roof. Police, with help from the Caldwell Fire Department, used a ladder truck to get on the roof and arrest Ransford. ISP said the family that owns the pickup was happy that it and the items inside were recovered because they were very meaningful to them.
CALDWELL, ID
Twin Falls Sheriff: Call Would Have Spared Manpower in Search for BASE Jumper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says a simple phone call would have spared valuable resources and manpower earlier this week when an abandoned parachute was seen floating in the Snake River. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, someone spotted a BASE jumper's parachute floating in the river Tuesday afternoon promoting emergency crews to search for the missing jumper in the canyon. A boat was launched on the river and other first responders searched from the canyon rim. Area hospitals were called to see if anyone had checked in with injuries. The sheriff's office says a witness informed them they'd seen a man climb out of the canyon and get into a private vehicle, it appeared the man was injured. Eventually, the person was confirmed to be at the St. Luke's Magic Valley emergency room. In a statement the sheriff's office said, "Personnel from multiple agencies responded to this incident, taking valued resources from other calls. With a phone call from the injured party, one deputy could have retrieved the chute from the water without tying up other first responders and valuable resources." The sheriff's office recommends people call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911, Twin Falls City dispatch 208-735-4357, or 311 to report an incident.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Officer-involved Shooting at Shelley Apartment Complex

SHELLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night at a Shelley apartment complex. According to the Shelley Police Department, at around 10:44 p.m. a Shelley Police Officer and Bingham County Sheriff's Deputy responded to an apartment on the 600 block of W.Fir Street on information regarding an individual with a warrant out for his arrest for a felony. The police officer interacted with the individual inside the apartment. Allegedly the man pulled out an "edged" weapon and moved towards the officer who responded by firing his gun. Right away life-saving measures were attempted on the man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured in the incident. A critical incident team comprised of the Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bingham County, and Blackfoot Police Department is investigating.
SHELLEY, ID
Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several law enforcement agencies in the Magic Valley are investigating what is being called a "suspicious" incident involving a Buhl individual. The Buhl Police Department posted on social media a brief statement saying their department, Twin Falls Police, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office are involved in the active investigation. Buhl Police said the incident in question happened on February 22, and involved someone who lives in Buhl. It could not release any more details and asked the public to be patient as more details would be released later. KLIX News Radio will have more information as it becomes available.
BUHL, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Unmarked Cop Cars in Twin Falls Proving to be Successful

Lately, in Twin Falls, unmarked cop cars have been a popular discussion. After a story was released, bringing them to everyone's attention, they have continued to be talked about in the area. Some people are upset about it, while others think the officers need them and see no problem. The Twin Falls Police Department released a statement about them, claiming they followed all guidelines and described why the cars were needed. The topic has continued to come up, but visual evidence has proven these unmarked cars to be extremely successful.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Family Displaced, House Damaged by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Smoke alarms alerted a family to a fire inside their home early Wednesday morning in a Twin Falls neighborhood. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 4:18 a.m. to the 2,000 block of Elizabeth Ave for a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived two adults and one juvenile, along with five dogs, were already out of the home. When firefighters entered they located the fire and were able to extinguish it in about 45 minutes. The source and cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. Three Twin Falls engine crews and one Rock Creek crew responded; Magic Valley Paramedics assisted. The family is being helped by the American Red Cross.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Small Jerome Apartment Destroyed by Fire

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire in a small apartment Monday evening. According to Jerome Fire Chief Mike Harrison, crews were called out at around 8:07 to a nightclub on Main Avenue for a studio apartment on fire on the back side of the building. The small residential section was engulfed in flames however, fire fighters were able to quickly get it under control. The person who lived at the apartment was not inside when the fire started. Chief Harrison said the cause is still under investigation but does not consider it suspicious; it may have been an electrical issue. Two fire crews initially responded while the Jerome Rural Fire Department was called in for more manpower. The nightclub was not damaged by the fire.
JEROME, ID
Kuna Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash Saturday

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Kuna man died in a snowmobile crash Saturday in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the man was identified as Joshua Dombi who was killed Saturday afternoon while snowmobiling south of the Beseech Stage Stop on Warre Wagon Road northeast of McCall. The person that reported the crash said the snowmobiler had hit a tree and was unconscious. "Due to the location, Valley County assisted by dispatching McCall Fire and Rescue. Life Flight was also dispatched. It was later learned that CPR was in progress," the sheriff's office said in a statement.The incident remains under investigation.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Jerome 25-year-old Killed in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in a crash that killed a young man and injured another Saturday afternoon near Buhl. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called out at around 1:23 p.m. to 4500 N and 1600 E, just north of Buhl for a crash involving two pickups. ISP said a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed west in a Ford F150 on 45000 and failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a GMC pickup headed north on 1600 on the passenger side. The Ford rolled and ended up on the north side of the intersection. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The 57-year-old driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital. ISP found evidence at the scene showing that alcohol could be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation. The crash blocked traffic for five hours. ISP said Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District, and Air Saint Luke's responded to the scene.
BUHL, ID
Truck Convoy Draws Massive Crowds in Idaho

This had to be one of the biggest public displays of political support in recent Idaho history. An estimated 300 people were at the Eden interchange on Interstate 84 to cheer on a passing truck convoy. Truck drivers plan to join a much larger demonstration in Washington, D.C. There were large greeting parties starting near Ontario, Oregon, and then throughout Southern Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Public Safety
Car Going the Wrong Way Crashes Into Truck on Interstate Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash Sunday sent people to the hospital and blocked traffic on the interstate near Wendell for several hours. According to Idaho State Police, a 29-year-old woman from Hagerman in a Volkswagen Jetta entered Interstate 84 going the wrong direction in the eastbound lane, and crashed with a semi-truck at around 4 a.m. The 28-year-old driver of the semi from Abbotsford, British Columbia, and his passenger were taken to an area hospital; they both had been wearing their seat belts. The driver of the Jetta was not buckled in. The crash blocked traffic for about seven hours while crews cleared the scene.
WENDELL, ID
Agree or Disagree: These 5 Popular Cities are Part of Southern Idaho?

We write a lot of stories about different things happening all around Idaho. We love writing about events, animal sightings, and cool real estate, no matter what part of the state it may be in. But there's something that we say in many stories that causes controversy in even the least controversial stories. If we say that Boise is in Southern Idaho, the mobs come out with their pitchforks to tell us we are wrong. But are we?
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

ISP: California Woman Arrested After Slow Police Chase

PAYETTE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old woman is behind bars after leading several police agencies on a slow pursuit in western Idaho Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Tamica Chapman of Merced, California was charged with eluding an officer, aggravated assault, and resisting and obstructing officers. At around 1:30 p.m. IPS troopers were called to help officers in Payette that were chasing the driver of a Nissan car that would not pull over. Other drivers had called in the slow-moving vehicle thinking it might be a DUI, "The vehicle was reportedly driving well below posted speed limits, failed to maintain its lane, and ran a red light on southbound Highway 95. At some points, the Nissan was going slow enough to cause a back-up of dozens of other vehicles," said ISP in a statement. The slow chase ended up going into Canyon County with several other law enforcement agencies joining the pursuit. Eventually, an ISP trooper attempted a maneuver to stop the Nissan near the junction of U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 20. That didn't stop the driver who drove towards other police cars. Another maneuver was attempted that finally stopped the car however, the woman allegedly refused to get out of the car until officers used an irritant powder. IPS said no one was hurt in the incident.
PAYETTE, ID
Truck Fire in East Idaho Slows Traffic

INKOM, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Tuesday morning slowing traffic as emergency crews worked to put out the fire. According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:28 a.m. someone reported a semi-truck headed south on I-15 with flames behind the cab. When ISP arrived the driver had disconnected the trailer and pulled away from it. Pocatello Valley Fire Department crews arrived quickly and put out the flames however, there was significant damage to the truck. The driver, from Alberta, Canada was not injured. One lane was shut down and slowed traffic for about two-hours while crews cleared the scene.
POCATELLO, ID
20-year-old Killed in Rollover Near Notus

NOTUS, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man was killed when his SUV rolled near Notus Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, at around 7:17 a.m. a 1999 Jeep Wrangler, driven by the 20-year-old man from Parma, rolled on U.S. Highway 20 when he drove off the shoulder. The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
NOTUS, ID
