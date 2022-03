Sometimes animals are just so special, they really deserve to be your one and only. In this way, Uno, is a perfect fit for a one-on-one situation, right down to his name. A mature mouser (he's 6 going on 7, so a refined cat about town) with a whole lot of himself to offer (he's 15 pounds, so not a lightweight, scrappy cat, rather an attractive mixture of tall tabby and sultry Siamese) Uno is the feline equivalent of tall, dark, and handsome.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 17 DAYS AGO