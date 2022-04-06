ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

27 best portable bluetooth speakers for listening on the go in 2022

By Ruby McAuliffe and
New York Post
New York Post
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWgBG_0eSNqCE800
New York Post Composite

Music helps craft the world around us. It creates an atmosphere where feelings and moments are enhanced by beats and snares. So why let music be restrained by phone speakers and laptops? Instead, let it echo with some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the internet.

We headed over to Amazon to find the best Bluetooth speakers on the internet. From top brands such as Bose, JBL, Sony and more, you can enjoy portable, on-the-go music that’s loud and clear. Snag an awesome speaker for as low as $20. Plus, most of these options have thousands of reviews, which is always a great indicator of how well-loved a particular product may be.

More than half of our list includes waterproof picks, too. While using the good ole’ trick of placing your smartphone in a cup or bowl may help you get a slight echo, investing in a waterproof portable speaker is a purchase you won’t regret this summer and beyond — giving you the opportunity to take the party on-the-go and without any worry of damaging the speaker from water.

Some of our other findings also feature microphones, voice commands and more.

Keep reading to dive into the 27 best portable Bluetooth speakers in 2022. You’ll be amplifying your listening experience in no time.

Want to add a great pair of over-ear headphones to your collection as well? Then check out our roundup of the best over-ear headphones here.

1. JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $110, original price: $130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvlzT_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Enjoy heavy bass and clear notes with this wireless bluetooth speaker. You can look forward to 12 hours of playtime, waterproof capabilities and premium sound quality. You can even unlock JBL’s party boost feature by pairing multiple speakers together. Choose from 14 various colors.

2. Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker With Microphone, $99, original price: $119

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n95Jl_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

We can’t get enough of this Bose speaker’s crisp, balanced sound. There’s a built-in mic that’s great for both personal and business calls, it has waterproof capabilities and allows for up to six hours of play time.

3. Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, $28, original price: $30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qupv_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Looking for astonishing and electric sound? If so, the Anker Soundcore speaker is for you. Listen in for deep bass, zero distortion and high-sensitivity drivers. Further features include 24 hours of play time, a waterproof body, easy connectivity and a lightweight design.

4. OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $24, original price: $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5q48_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Get loud with the OontZ Angle 3 speaker. The volume is impeccably powerful, yet never distorts your music. The OontZ Angle 3 also allows for a 100 foot bluetooth range. Choose from 10 various designs and color.

5. JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $110, original price: $150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VYZ8_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Only connecting one smartphone to a bluetooth speaker is so outdated. With the JBL Charge 4, you can connect up to two smart devices and take turns playing powerful sound. Plus, the JBL Charge 4 gives you up to 20 hours of playtime, is waterproof and comes in 12 different colors.

6. Bose SoundLink Color II, $99, original price: $129

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqZEp_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Feel the beat with Bose’s small yet powerful water-resistant speaker. Use voice prompts to easily connect, take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant. Choose from four various colors.

7. Sony Extra BassPortable Speaker, $148, original price: $280

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrYpZ_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Play us your favorite song and turn it up! This Sony portable speaker brings heavy bass, is waterproof, rustproof and dustproof. This Sony speaker offers up to 24 hours of battery life, plus a built-in flash light, giving you the ultimate campfire speaker.

8. DOSS SoundBox Pro Portable Wireless Speaker, $60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y02d_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

With single button presses, you can make the bass stronger, volume louder and enjoy a beat-driven light show. Don’t forget that this speaker also allows for wireless stereo pairing, which means you can connect two Soundbox Pros to fill your space with music. Choose form three color styles.

9. JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $45, original price: $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGcCf_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Clip it, pair it and dance to it! With a whopping 47,000+ reviews, the JBL Clip 3 is a well-loved option you can’t go wrong with. It comes in 12 different fun colors and designs and offers up to 10 hours of play time, despite its small size. Clip it on with the built-in carabiner, press play, and make the moment pop.

10. OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Waterproof 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker, $40, original price: $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjW72_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Enhance your listening experience with the OontZ Angle 3 Waterproof speaker. In no time, you’ll be enjoying loud volume, rich bass, a 100 foot bluetooth range and, of course, waterproof fun.

11. TREBLAB HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker, $90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEiDK_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Have you ever needed a bluetooth speaker that could handle all of your adventures? If so, this is the one. It may look sleek with its rounded body and ambient lighting, but it’s made to keep up with you. Take it hiking, camping, exploring and more. Choose from a variety of color options.

12. Tribit XSound Go Speaker, $37, original price: $46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKGkl_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Unlock sound’s potential with the Tribit XSound Go Speaker. Podcasts, radio shows and music will never be the same with 24 hours of continuous use and a sophisticated design.

13. Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $142, original price: $150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2e2U_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

With 360 degrees of bold sound, 15 hours of play time and the ultimate portability, the Boom 3 is top tier. Plus, it features an all new magic button that allows your to pause, play, skip and control.

14. Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $147, original price: $210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBsI7_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Enjoy room-filling sound with the Studio 4 speaker. You can also access Siri or Google with a simple press of a button.

15. Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Wireless Speaker, $48, original price: $60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cou14_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Amplify your listening experience with extra bass, punchy sound and 16 hours of play time. The compact, portable design is also ideal for travel and on-the-go moments. Choose from five various color options.

16. Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker, $110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtXTU_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Take outdoor listening to new heights. The Motion Boom was created for the outdoors delivering 24 hour of listening time. Best of all, it’s waterproof and even floats.

17. New Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker, $149

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hCmj_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Delivering the clearest possible sound, a next-level design and waterproof capabilities, this Bose speaker is sure to be loved by many. You can also enjoy a built-in microphone, 12 hours of playtime and more.

This outdoor speaker is packed with exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for deep, clear, and immersive audio at home or on the go. Available in black, white and blue.

18. W-KING 50W Deep Bass Portable Loud Bluetooth Speaker, $79, original price: $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJ5K9_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

If you want to get loud, then this is the speaker for you. Full of punchy sound and bass, this portable speaker includes stereo pairing and a built-in microphone. It’s also NFC enabled, waterproof and doubles as a smartphone charger.

19. Ortizan Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $38, original price: $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJgwj_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Featuring a colorful light show, you’ll unlock waterproof protection, 33 hours of playtime and unmatched sound. You can also enjoy up to 66 feet of uninterrupted connection.

20. DOSS Genie Portable Speaker With Clean Sound, $20, original price: $30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKpuQ_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Available in four various colors, this DOSS Genie speaker can be snapped onto your bag, backpack or bike. With eight hours of playtime and 33 feet of wireless connection, you’re set.

21. EDUPLINK Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker, $31, original price: $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snyN6_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

The EDUPLINK Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker is currently 10% off and has more than 3,000 positive reviews. For a fun, budget-friendly option, you can’t go wrong with this pick as the halo of LEDs featured on the speaker phase, pulse, and glow with the rhythm of the beat automatically. It’s available in three different colors: black, red and pink.

22. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $100, original price: $110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kL2wP_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Take the party everywhere with the Flip 4. It delivers powerful stereo sound with durable, waterproof fabric and features up to 12 hours of continuous, high-quality audio playtime. Snag this baby in a variety of colors including this turquoise shade and more.

23. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $84, original price: $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dc9Zk_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Speaker has more than 8,200 Amazon reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating. This small speaker is known for delivering an incredible bass and 360-degree sound. Not only is this speaker waterproof and dust-proof but even floats, making it the perfect pool-side option.

24. EBODA Bluetooth Shower Speaker, $20, original price: $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4eJw_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

The EBODA Bluetooth Speaker is easily the most budget-friendly option included in the list. The best part? The incredible price tag doesn’t sacrifice the quality. It’s thoroughly resistant to water, dust and sand, plus it’s so small you can fit inside the palm of your hand for easy storage and mobility.

25. Sonos Move, $399

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ki2xs_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

If you’re looking to splurge, you definitely won’t regret buying the Sonos Move speaker which offers Amazon Alexa capabilities and up to 11 hours of continuous playtime and deep, powerful sound.

26. Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker, $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPTVb_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

Not only does the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 include an epic, rainbow light show but even more importantly it features a powerful 360°, bass-driven audio — dual drivers and passive radiators combine with BassUp technology to generate a portable party with 20W of intense sound.

27. INSMY Portable Bluetooth Speakers, $39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzErI_0eSNqCE800
Amazon

The INSMY portable Bluetooth speaker is designed with highly efficient drivers and dual passive bass radiators to bring full, high-def sound. The less than 1% harmonic distortion ensures enhanced clarity and fidelity.

