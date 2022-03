The person found dead at the Eagle Rock Reservation Friday had been shot, and remains unidentified, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday. The body, a male, had been discovered by hikers, according to the prosecutor’s office. An update released to media mid-day Saturday didn’t give an approximate age or any further description of the individual. The prosecutor’s office said the body was found on a trail, but it didn’t say where in the reservation, which is largely located in West Orange but includes sections in Verona and Montclair.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO