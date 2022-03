Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said Russian troops are preparing to launch what might be a decisive assault on Kyiv in the coming hours, warning it will be “very hard” and that the fate of his nation is “being decided right now”In perhaps his most dramatic address to his country yet, Mr Zelensky said: “This night the enemy will be using all available means to break our resistance. This night they will launch an assault.”He spoke shortly after Russia vetoed an emergency resolution by the UN Security Council that would have condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the most serious...

