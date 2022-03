SNOOK, Texas — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Thursday - Texas DPS has released the name of the driver who was involved in a fatal crash in Burleson County. Authorities said Fredrick Hawkins, 18, of Snook was behind the wheel of the 2007 BMW. Hawkins allegedly took off from a traffic stop on Main Street, then lost control of the car a short time later, crashing into a tree. Two of his passengers, aged 17 and 16, died at the scene. A third passenger, aged 17, remains in the hospital at this time.

