Three SCTCC DECA Members Heading to International Competition

ST. CLOUD -- March is National Women’s History Month, and a local organization is currently accepting nominations for an annual award that celebrates St. Cloud area women. The Women’s Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is looking for nominations for the 2022 ATHENA Award. Each year the award is given to a woman in the St. Cloud area who has achieved excellence in her career and is actively inspiring others.

