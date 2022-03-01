Three SCTCC DECA Members Heading to International Competition
ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud Technical & Community College DECA team members are heading to the International competition. Colby Peterson, Annalisa Gieser...wjon.com
ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud Technical & Community College DECA team members are heading to the International competition. Colby Peterson, Annalisa Gieser...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0