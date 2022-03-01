ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Three SCTCC DECA Members Heading to International Competition

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud Technical & Community College DECA team members are heading to the International competition. Colby Peterson, Annalisa Gieser...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJON

Sartell School Board Gets First Look At High School Field Designs

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board got their first look at some outdoor athletic field upgrades at the high school. Back in November, the district hired Design Tree Engineering to create the outdoor activity space, and presented those ideas to the board at Monday's meeting. The plans called for...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Six Big Brother Big Sisters Volunteers Recognized

ST. CLOUD -- Six central Minnesota volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota are being recognized. John Hoffman, Jill Oldakowski, Alex and Brittney Schoephoerster, Bryce Sweeter and Kayla Braun were selected to receive an award for going above and beyond in their roles as mentors and their advocacy of the program.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

LEAF Recognizes Community Members Supporting Arts and Education

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota organization is recognizing community members who support the work they are doing in arts and education. The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation (LEAF) has announced its 2022 award winners. Awardees were chosen based on lifetime service, volunteerism, charitable donations, and instructional excellence. The winners were honored at a virtual event on Monday.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

The Weekender: Vex Robotics, Goitse, Magic Sunshine Band and More!

ST. CLOUD -- You won't find a shortage of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Watch high school and middle school students competed in the State Vex Robotic championship, check out an Irish band Goitse at the Paramount Theatre, groove to the 70s at Pioneer Place, take the kids to a movie at Marcus Theatres, and catch a great hockey game with the St. Cloud Noresmen. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

8 St. Cloud Area Residents Chosen for Young Leaders Program

ST. CLOUD -- Eight St. Cloud area residents have been chosen for the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region. Amelia...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

CMCF Women’s Fund Accepting Nominations for 2022 ATHENA Award

ST. CLOUD -- March is National Women’s History Month, and a local organization is currently accepting nominations for an annual award that celebrates St. Cloud area women. The Women’s Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is looking for nominations for the 2022 ATHENA Award. Each year the award is given to a woman in the St. Cloud area who has achieved excellence in her career and is actively inspiring others.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy