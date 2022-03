Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack now have access to one of the greatest games in the Zelda franchise, as The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask has officially been added! The Nintendo 64 classic is widely beloved, and has earned a devoted following in the years since it first released. While Majora's Mask is quite a bit different from most other Zelda games, that quirkiness is a big part of its charm! Now, those that have never gotten the chance to experience the game can do so on the Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO