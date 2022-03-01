ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJ5G0_0eSNhRyK00

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a 3-year-old pug named Bucky off of a seventh-floor balcony Clearwater condominium during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

Eric Adeson told Clearwater police investigators the woman, who he had dated for several months, also threw his keys and cellphone over the balcony Sunday. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, police said.

Adeson's attorney, Katherine Neal, filed a civil complaint against the woman Monday, seeking $30,000 in damages.

The complaint said the couple had ended their relationship in February, but she had arrived at Adeson's condo Sunday smelling of alcohol and being verbally aggressive toward him.

He asked her to leave, but she refused and instead picked up the dog and threw it over the balcony.

Adeson told the Tampa Bay Times he adopted Bucky as a puppy when his 10-year-old dog named Sandy was undergoing cancer treatments. He said the two had been playmates ever since.

“He (Bucky) just actually had his third birthday,” Adeson said. “I never thought that Sandy would outlive Bucky.”

The woman, who was arrested Monday, also faces criminal mischief and domestic battery charges, according to Pinellas County jail records.

Neal said the civil complaint was filed to send a message to the woman and others that “acts of cruelty against animals are utterly outrageous, indecent, and completely unacceptable in our society."

Comments / 41

ew3 Rivera
6d ago

This was beyond cruel! Whatever her issues the dog was innocent.

Reply(1)
9
ddwells
6d ago

That old adage, a scorned women LIKE THE DEVIL. so true.. RATHER SHE WRONG OR RIGHT especially nowadays with technology and other methods..just facts..* advice from someone who's been there and done that and thank GOD survived though left with lifelong scars..though sadly many others directly and indirectly affected..make it work.. committed relationship you will get old and need that companion facts

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Cruelty#Balcony#Cancer#Alcohol#The Tampa Bay Times
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
ABC News

ABC News

567K+
Followers
140K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy