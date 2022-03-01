ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freezing temperatures add to Kyiv's problems as Russian troops approach Ukrainian capital

By Ivana Kottasová, Jack Guy
CNN
 6 days ago
Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv face worsening conditions as a Russian military column more than 40 miles long bears down on the...

Who is it?••• -
5d ago

These are the four things you can see from space: The Great Pyramids of Giza, The Amazon River, The Grand Canyon and the Balls of Ukraine's President Zelensky 🤔😉👍✌🇺🇸🇺🇦••• -

Richard Mccomas
5d ago

and I hope the Russian soldiers are freezing their butts off it serves him right for what they are doing which is totally wrong my heart goes out to the people of Ukraine

total silliness
5d ago

this is great news tho!!!KEEP GARDEN HOSES NEARBY.WATER BALLOONSBUCKETS OF WATERUSE THIS WATER -TO SOAK THE RUSSIANS, THEY WON FREEZE TO DEATH WITH WET CLOTHES ON IN THAT TEMPERATURE... USE IT ON THEIR VEHICLES AS WELL, THE ENGINE BLOCKS WON'T BE ABLE TO HANDLE IT

americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
CNN

