St. Cloud’s Spring Art Crawl Is Slated For This Month
By Ashli Overlund
MIX 94.9
6 days ago
It's time to get out of the house, spread your arms and stretch your legs a bit. It's been a long snowy winter. Spring is knocking at our doorstep with an event you're not going to want to miss. The St. Cloud Downtown Council is once again holding its...
The City of St. Cloud, Minnesota began as three cities: Upper, Lower and Middle towns, according to the city's website. The three were joined as one in 1856. Located on the campus of St. Cloud State University, Barden Park is actually older than the city itself! In fact, the park was dedicated three years before Minnesota was even a state!
North Star Mini Donuts is bringing their always-popular apple cider mini donuts to Waite Park's Back Shed Brewing on Friday, March 11th. ST CLOUD/WAITE PARK fans!!! We are SO excited to be back on the road kicking off the 2022 season in your neck of the woods! Set your alarms for our next pop up happening FRIDAY 3/11 at Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park from 4PM-8PM!
St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON this week. He discussed many vacant locations in St. Cloud including some spots downtown. Glaesman says any city wants their downtown as strong as it can be... it's the heart of the city. WJON reported in 2020 the former Herberger's building in downtown St. Cloud had acquired a new owner. A property investment company based out of New York called Twenty Lake Holdings bought the property.
ST. CLOUD -- After a year of pared-back offerings, GREAT Theatre is bringing back a full summer of theatre camps. Over 45 different camps will be offered for kids ages 4-18 throughout central Minnesota. GREAT Theatre Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says these camps offer new themes and stories and...
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
I am one of those people who states that "I only like white, sweet wines". Apparently that is not necessarily the case. Let's expand your palate. This is me speaking to myself. I need to expand my taste in wines and some foods, too. This is a great way to do just that. This wine pairing/tasting dinner is a great place to try some wines that you may not have tried in the past, or thought you didn't like that type, and see how well they pair with certain foods. Some of the combinations seemed odd- like the chicken and waffles combo with a particular wine. But, the wine and this course worked together perfectly. More explanation on that coming up.
Tucked away in the middle of Monticello, MN the Tobias G. Mealey House sits hidden, abandoned...and -- as legend has it -- haunted. According to Roadtrippers.com, the Tobias G. Mealey House "is a historic house in Monticello, Minnesota, United States." Originally built in 1855 (LandmarkHunter.com says it was built in 1854) by Tobias Mealey, additions were built throughout the 19th century. In 1976 the home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places "for having local significance in the themes of commerce, exploration/settlement, and politics/government."
The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. According to WCCO, warmer weather is great and long awaited but along with the warmer weather come the dreaded potholes.
SAUK RAPIDS -- A free summer music series is coming back for a second year in Sauk Rapids. "Rock the Riverside" is running every Thursday for 14 weeks from June 2nd through September 1st. The evenings will have two bands playing from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at The Clearing...
With winter moving out and spring moving in, all I can think about is getting my garden started; and I don't even have a garden. However, I do find a way to plant a few things around my yard, and remember having the opportunity my parents and grandparents gave me as a child, to have my own little garden. I spoke to Master Gardener Joseph Storlien, about how to get kids interested in gardening. Joe had the greatest advice. "I find the best way to get kids interested in gardening, is through their stomach."
The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
I'm constantly searching for a great place to spend the weekend on a lake -- and thanks to this unique spot via Airbnb, you can glamp in a private covered wagon on Rose Lake in Otter Tail County. Located near Vergas, Minnesota, Rose Lake Glamping offers a unique way to...
It's shaping up to be a great summer for live music all across Minnesota, and one of the best venues for live country music is right here in the St. Cloud area. Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids has just announced their summer concert lineup for 2022, and all I have to say is I hope your dancing boots are broken in and ready to go!
Did you know that Alexandria, MN is the home of Minnesota's first wine, liquor and beer trail?. Named the Best Minnesota Town of 2019 by Minnesota Monthly, Alexandria is also home to the Skal Crawl -- a three-stop tour of a local winery, brewery and distillery. Started June 2017, the...
A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
According to Wikipedia the city of St. Cloud, Florida was named after St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1886. In 1886–1887, established St. Cloud sugarcane plantation, named after St. Cloud, Minnesota, although many longtime locals claim the town was named after Saint-Cloud, France. A man named Hamilton Disston essentially drained the...
Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
Larry attributes his longevity to drinking Grain Belt Beer daily and staying curious. Ask a centenarian how they've lived so long, and they'll likely attribute their good health -- at least in part -- to one thing in particular -- beer. Last October, 106-year old Margaret Dilullo of Pennsylvania captured hearts everywhere after revealing that she drinks a Yuengling lager a day. To show their appreciation, Yuengling Brewery surprised her at home with a truck full of beer.
The "Rolling Freedom Rally" is coming through Minnesota on 1-94 this week. There are three scheduled stops in Minnesota happening this week, Fargo, Sauk Centre, and the Twin Cities. Thursday March 3rd the rally is scheduled to depart from the Petro in Fargo, ND at 5 PM, with the next...
Over the years, Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee has turned into ValleySCARE the end of September through October leading up to Halloween. I have never been there, but apparently it's a little too scary for the little ones at night. Even though they did a "tame" version of Valley-scare during the daylight hours specifically for the younger kids, and the evening hours, after dark was directed more at young adults and adults.
