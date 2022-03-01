Significant Winter Storm Possible in Lakes Area this Weekend

Another storm system will enter the area for Saturday, bringing wind, snow, ice, and even a potential tornado risk into Iowa. Fargo ND will be on the northern fringe of the storm system with the worst to our south within the winter weather advisory. Saturday will have wind from the north 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph with some patchy freezing drizzle in the early afternoon, then scattered snow showers into Saturday night. Little ice accumulation is expected, just enough to pose the risk for some slippery roads. To our south and into central Minnesota could pick up to 2 tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. Along with a narrow band of 6"+ snow, most of the area will see 1-4". As mentioned above, with Fargo being on the northern fringe, about an inch or less is expected with less to none as you head into the northern valley. Traveling will be difficult with icy and snow-covered roads as you head south on I-94 into Minnesota or I-29 into South Dakota.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO