Significant Winter Storm Possible in Lakes Area this Weekend

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Relief from bitterly cold temperatures and winter storms this week will be brief with the...

lakesarearadio.net

Northland FAN 106.5

UPDATE: NWS Duluth Issues Weekend Winter Storm Watch

Spring may be officially on our calendars for March 20, but everyone in the Northland is well aware of the fact that warmer temperatures in March often leads to more snow. This weekend, a messy winter storm is headed for the area that will not only likely bring snow but, even worse, the dreaded "wintry mix" is also in play, including the possibility of significant ice accumulations for parts of the region. Driving in snow is manageable, ice is whole different story.
DULUTH, MN
The Staten Island Advance

Snow, freezing rain possible for NYC area; weekend expected to be dry, per forecasts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week storm system could bring a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain to the NYC area, according to latest forecasts. The storm system is expected to hit the area Thursday and last into Friday. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m. Thursday. A rain and snow mix is possible into the overnight hours, with freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., then turning into rain after 5 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a significant ice event in these counties as air temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 20s. Having moderate rain falling into air that is that cold would result in significant ice accumulations. This brings up the issue of power outages and difficult travel. The latest guidance suggests the greatest risk of ice accumulations over a quarter inch is from Big Rapid, north and east across to Clare and Mount Pleasant. The ice accumulations look to begin after 9 pm tomorrow night and may continue into the late afternoon on Tuesday. That would impact both the Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon commute times.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Weekend Storm

Another storm system will enter the area for Saturday, bringing wind, snow, ice, and even a potential tornado risk into Iowa. Fargo ND will be on the northern fringe of the storm system with the worst to our south within the winter weather advisory. Saturday will have wind from the north 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph with some patchy freezing drizzle in the early afternoon, then scattered snow showers into Saturday night. Little ice accumulation is expected, just enough to pose the risk for some slippery roads. To our south and into central Minnesota could pick up to 2 tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. Along with a narrow band of 6"+ snow, most of the area will see 1-4". As mentioned above, with Fargo being on the northern fringe, about an inch or less is expected with less to none as you head into the northern valley. Traveling will be difficult with icy and snow-covered roads as you head south on I-94 into Minnesota or I-29 into South Dakota.
FARGO, ND
Mercury News

Upcoming storms to dump rain, possible hail onto the Bay Area this week

The most substantial storm in weeks is set to hit the Bay Area Thursday morning into the rest of the week, bringing a momentary reprieve to a bone dry start of the year. The tail end of an atmospheric river storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to move into the North Bay as early as Thursday morning from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing widespread rain to the rest of the region by Thursday afternoon into evening, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

