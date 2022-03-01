Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Auditions On “American Idol”

The first look at Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated Elvis Presley documentary is here. The upcoming feature, simply titled Elvis, stars Austin Butler in the titular role and follows the King's rise to fame under the wing of his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. While plenty of historic Presley pop culture moments are included in the film's official trailer — including the singer's debut, the crowds of fainting women, and his marriage to Priscilla Presley — the film also promises to unearth more overlooked aspects of the musician's career. The trailer begins not with Elvis as the handsome, blue-eyed, raven-haired heartthrob the world knew him to be, but rather a blonde little boy, enamored by the power and gospel of the Black church and its music. Other famous faces in the world of rock and rhythm and blues, such as Little Richard, B.B. King, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, will also be featured in the film.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO