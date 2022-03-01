ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Auditions On “American Idol”

energy941.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace traveled a lot with her grandmother as a child…...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

'American Idol' contestant pays tribute to Ahmaud Arbery during season premiere

The season premiere of 'American Idol,' Sunday on WJCL 22, included a tribute to Brunswick's Ahmaud Arbery, murdered while jogging back in 2020. New York singer-songwriter Taylor Fagins performance paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement and mentions of Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Judge Lionel Richie called the song...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley’s Children: Meet Her Two Children, Including Her Daughter With Elvis

Priscilla Presley has raised two amazing children during her legendary life. Meet daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi here!. Priscilla Presley became a household name when she began dating the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Marrying in 1967 during a Las Vegas ceremony, the pair would go on to separate five years later and divorce in 1973. After his untimely death in 1977, Priscilla became the chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and her first venture was turning the singer’s lavish Graceland estate into a wildly popular tourist attraction. She would later find success as an actress, starring for four years on the beloved 80s soap Dallas and flexing her funny bone in all three Naked Gun films.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Bobby Brown on His 'Emotional' Visit to Whitney Houston's Grave in 'Every Little Step' Series

Bobby Brown is hiding nothing from the cameras, including a rare visit to the gravesite of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the R&B singer and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up about filming that “emotional” experience for the upcoming A&E series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Donny Osmond On Michael Jackson: “We Were Just Trying To Be Normal”

Click here to read the full article. Donny Osmond is content right now. The father of five sons, 12 grandchildren and married to his wife, Debbie, for more than 40 years, Osmond is happy doing Las Vegas residencies. But there was a time in his career when the world was filled with a lot more pressure and problems. Fortunately, he had a friend going through the same thing — pop superstar Michael Jackson. In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Osmond opened up about his long friendship with Jackson. They first met as kids performing with their brothers in 1971...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Smokey Robinson’s Wife: Everything About His 20 Year Marriage To Frances Glandney & 1st Wife

Here’s everything you need to know about Motown legend Smokey Robinson’s current wife Frances Glandney and ex-wife Claudette Rogers Robinson. Smokey Robinson, 82, is known as the King of Motown, but who is his queen? The Miracles band member has been married twice. One marriage resulted in divorce and the other is happily intact. Smokey Joe shot up to celebrity status after he formed the group The Miracles, which is best known for its hits “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Shop Around,” “I Second That Emotion,” “Baby Baby Don’t Cry,” and “Tears of a Clown.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Katy Perry Stormed off 'American Idol' Set After This Jaw-Dropping Audition in Season Premiere

As long as American Idol has been on the air, there have been some truly insane auditions. It's a hallmark of the singing competition and something that fans look forward to every season. The show recently kicked off its 20th season and a TikToker that goes by the name Normandy introduced herself with a high, childlike voice, with bunny shoes and a carrot purse to match. She referred to her social media followers as "kitten nuggets," and she admitted that she was worried that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan would judge her right away.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Austin Butler Transforms Into Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

The first look at Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated Elvis Presley documentary is here. The upcoming feature, simply titled Elvis, stars Austin Butler in the titular role and follows the King's rise to fame under the wing of his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. While plenty of historic Presley pop culture moments are included in the film's official trailer — including the singer's debut, the crowds of fainting women, and his marriage to Priscilla Presley — the film also promises to unearth more overlooked aspects of the musician's career. The trailer begins not with Elvis as the handsome, blue-eyed, raven-haired heartthrob the world knew him to be, but rather a blonde little boy, enamored by the power and gospel of the Black church and its music. Other famous faces in the world of rock and rhythm and blues, such as Little Richard, B.B. King, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, will also be featured in the film.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Shares a Heartfelt Message for His Twin Daughters’ Birthday

Actor and director Ron Howard posted a sweet tribute to his twin daughters, Jocelyn and Paige, on their 37th birthday. “Our lives changed in the most profound, mysterious & magical ways when Cheryl & I were blessed by the arrival of these two on this day in ‘85,” Howard wrote on his Instagram. “Fraternal twins Jocelyn & [Paige] were born into our lives. I’ve learned so much about life by being their dad. Happy Birthday Daughters. And thanks for the joy, love and amazing-ness you’ve each brought to our family in your own unique ways.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sir Rod Stewart reunites with ex-wife Alana – fans say same thing

Sir Rod Stewart reunited with his ex-wife Alana Stewart over the weekend for a very special celebration. Rocker Rod, 77, was married to Alana – his first wife – from 1979 until 1984, and together they share two children, Kimberly and Sean. WATCH: Rod Stewart's daughter Renee takes...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Premiere Sings Up Primetime Win On Sunday; ‘60 Minutes’ Clocks More Than 8M Viewers

Click here to read the full article. American Idol is back on ABC, ringing in its milestone 20th season with a primetime ratings win. Per fast affiliates, the long-running singing competition series was the highest-rated program of Sunday evening, measuring a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.02 million viewers with its two-hour debut. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returned alongside host Ryan Seacrest to usher in the new generation of prospective idols. While American Idol led the charge on Sunday, the ABC premiere was down from the previous year. The American Idol Season 19 debut brought in...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy