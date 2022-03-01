Love Live Virtual School Idol Project Will Start in Fall 2022

In April 2018, Brazilian drummer Samuel Martinelli self-released an album called Crossing Paths, celebrating the relationship between Brazilian music and jazz. Reviewing the album for AllAboutJazz, Dan Bilawsky pointed out that his quartet was “rich in rhythmic verve. Martinelli provides strong originals, puts his own stamp on a classic or two, adds hearty support, and delivers with grace, while his seasoned colleagues -- trumpeter Claudio Roditi, bassist Marcus McLaurine, and pianist Tomoko Ohno -- magnify his intentions and find deeper meaning in the notes and tones of the project.” Six of the eight tracks are Martinelli originals, added to Sonny Rollins’ “St. Thomas” and Dizzy Gillespie’s “Birks’ Works”.
