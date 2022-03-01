One in custody, students head to school after Columbia apartment incident ends

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police officers took a person into custody after a standoff in central Columbia on Tuesday morning.

And school officials later said that an elementary building blocked off during the incident was again open to the public..

Police said officers responded to Oak Towers in the 700 block of Garth Avenue around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a "verbal disturbance." The suspect fired a gun, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police said there are no injuries after the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert out around 6:15 a.m. that Worley Street and Garth Avenue were closed due to the incident. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw at least 10 police cruisers in the area around Oak Tower, which primarily houses low-income seniors.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Housing Authority said all of the residents were safe and accounted for.

Ridgeway Elementary School families were asked to drop off their students at Jefferson Middle School, according to Columbia Public Schools. A spokeswoman said a little before 9:30 a.m. that school buses took Ridgeway Elementary students back to the school once the police scene cleared. The school isn't involved in the incident.

