ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

One in custody, students head to school after Columbia apartment incident ends

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hq5OW_0eSNcPxP00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police officers took a person into custody after a standoff in central Columbia on Tuesday morning.

And school officials later said that an elementary building blocked off during the incident was again open to the public..

Police said officers responded to Oak Towers in the 700 block of Garth Avenue around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a "verbal disturbance." The suspect fired a gun, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police said there are no injuries after the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert out around 6:15 a.m. that Worley Street and Garth Avenue were closed due to the incident. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw at least 10 police cruisers in the area around Oak Tower, which primarily houses low-income seniors.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Housing Authority said all of the residents were safe and accounted for.

Ridgeway Elementary School families were asked to drop off their students at Jefferson Middle School, according to Columbia Public Schools. A spokeswoman said a little before 9:30 a.m. that school buses took Ridgeway Elementary students back to the school once the police scene cleared. The school isn't involved in the incident.

Photo gallery:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBfWm_0eSNcPxP00
    Columbia police officers responded to an incident at Oak Towers in central Columbia on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPE7Z_0eSNcPxP00
    A Columbia police officer responds to the incident at Oak Towers in central Columbia on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
  • Police officers responded to an incident at Oak Towers in central Columbia early on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. More details about the investigation weren't immediately available.

ABC 17 News will update this story and our newscasts once new information about this investigation.

The post One in custody, students head to school after Columbia apartment incident ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WATCH: Columbia police chief takes part in ‘Beacon Community Center’ announcement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The United Community Builders held a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday to announce the building of the Beacon Community Center. Watch a playback of the announcement in the player below. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood were among several community leaders who attended the announcement. The post WATCH: Columbia police chief takes part in ‘Beacon Community Center’ announcement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County Sheriff’s K-9 helps catch suspect that ran into the woods

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man is charged with several crimes after running away from Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers after a traffic stop Wednesday night on Highway 54 near Audrain Road 844. David Lee Fuget Jr. is charged with driving while revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and front-seat passenger failing to wear The post Audrain County Sheriff’s K-9 helps catch suspect that ran into the woods appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police take person into custody after standoff in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch live: Columbia police officers have taken a person into custody after a standoff in central Columbia on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to Oak Towers in the 700 block of Garth Avenue around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a verbal disturbance. The suspect did fire a gun, according to The post Police take person into custody after standoff in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police respond to person barricaded inside of Oak Towers in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch live: Columbia police officers have responded to a person barricaded inside in central Columbia on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to Oak Towers in the 700 block of Garth Avenue around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a verbal disturbance. The suspect did fire a gun, according to the Columbia The post Police respond to person barricaded inside of Oak Towers in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigation underway at Oak Towers in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch live: Columbia police officers are investigating an incident in central Columbia on Tuesday morning. Columbia Police is asking the community to avoid the area around Sexton Road and Garth Avenue￼￼ for a police incident. ￼— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) March 1, 2022 Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert out around 6:15 a.m. The post Police investigation underway at Oak Towers in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police close road for shooting investigation in east Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia police have closed the I-70 Drive Southeast and Glenstone Dr. intersection due to a shooting investigation. Missouri State Highway Patrol told ABC 17 News crew on scene shell casings were found. A Columbia police CSI is on the scene collecting evidence. Watch a replay of the scene in the player The post Police close road for shooting investigation in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oak Towers#Jefferson Middle School#Columbia Public Schools#Abc 17 News#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcycle driver seriously injured after Randolph County wreck

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Moberly man is seriously injured after a wreck on Route M east of Moberly at 2:28 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Zachary Wickenheiser, 28, was traveling on Route M when he crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and hit a 2004 GMC Yukon. Officials The post Motorcycle driver seriously injured after Randolph County wreck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

St. Louis man killed in crash on I-70 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a St. Louis man killed Tuesday night in a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Camaron D. Turner crashed into the back of a semi-truck trailer near the 166 mile-marker around 9:37 p.m. The semi-truck The post St. Louis man killed in crash on I-70 in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters using defensive strategy to put out structure fire in northern Boone County

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the location of the fire. BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District crews took a defensive position at a structure fire due to a lack of a nearby water supply at North Perche Road and Rock Hollow Road. Flames and heavy smoke were seen The post Firefighters using defensive strategy to put out structure fire in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy