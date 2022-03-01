ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Senior season highlights: Michigan athlete signee Zeke Berry

By Steve Lorenz
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbedded above are the senior season highlights for Michigan four-star athlete signee Zeke Berry, who is arguably the most dynamic prospect the Wolverines signed in their class. The Concord (CA) De La Salle native could project to any number of positions but will likely find his way into the defensive...

247sports.com

