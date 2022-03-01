ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Senior season highlights: Michigan RB signee CJ Stokes

By Steve Lorenz
247Sports
 6 days ago

Embedded above are the senior season highlights for Michigan running back signee CJ Stokes. Stokes is the only back the Wolverines signed in the cycle and is among a very, very small group of players to sign with the program out of the state of South Carolina. He has reportedly bulked...

247sports.com

Related
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Fastest 40-yard dash times by running backs

The 2022 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash gives some under-the-radar players the chance to really stand out. The running back class is solid yet again for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the main headliners, but the results from the 40-yard dash proved that there might be some lightning-fast weapons that could turn into game-changing additions.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Dalvin Cook congratulates brother, James Cook, for better 40-yard dash

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook no longer owns the fastest NFL Combine 40-yard dash time within his family. Cook's younger brother, former Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook, bested his brother's 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds in the event with a time of 4.42 seconds Friday, giving the younger Cook the bragging rights between the two.
NFL
247Sports

Coach K calls loss to North Carolina "unacceptable"

Duke Basketball turned in one of its worst performances of the season during the second half of Saturday night's game against North Carolina. The Blue Devils, leading by two at the half over their arch rivals, surrendered 55 points in the final 20 minutes, blowing a seven point lead and eventually losing by 13 to the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Blue Devils fall flat again in Cameron in Coach K's home court farewell, lose to UNC 94-81

And just like that...the Coach K era at Cameron Indoor Stadium has come to an end. It ended with a disappointing loss to a team they blew out less than a month ago. Paolo Banchero scored a team high 23 while Mark Williams recorded another double-double with 16 and 13 rebounds but the Blue Devils' poor execution and inconsistent play at home proved to be too much to overcome.
CAMERON, NC
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Michigan State basketball seniors undecided on extra year of eligibility

Michigan State will honor three seniors Sunday afternoon against Maryland. It’s possible the Spartans could be recognizing Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser again on the Breslin Center floor at this time next year. Each of MSU’s veterans were noncommittal about their future plans following Friday’s practice....
MICHIGAN STATE
